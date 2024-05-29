Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
29-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
29 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 28th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7440     GBP1.4840 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7080     GBP1.4520 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7254     GBP1.4673

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,781,331 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,033      1.7380        XDUB     08:07:47      00028936046TRDU1 
2,131      1.7380        XDUB     08:07:47      00028936045TRDU1 
16        1.7380        XDUB     08:07:47      00028936044TRDU1 
47        1.7380        XDUB     08:07:47      00028936047TRDU1 
2,418      1.7440        XDUB     09:15:32      00028937210TRDU1 
574       1.7440        XDUB     09:15:32      00028937214TRDU1 
1,763      1.7440        XDUB     09:15:32      00028937213TRDU1 
2,210      1.7440        XDUB     09:15:32      00028937212TRDU1 
716       1.7380        XDUB     09:38:42      00028937676TRDU1 
2,125      1.7360        XDUB     09:47:23      00028937741TRDU1 
107       1.7360        XDUB     10:09:56      00028937945TRDU1 
2,176      1.7360        XDUB     10:09:56      00028937944TRDU1 
1,893      1.7360        XDUB     10:22:31      00028938041TRDU1 
230       1.7360        XDUB     10:22:31      00028938042TRDU1 
1,507      1.7320        XDUB     11:04:42      00028938379TRDU1 
2,117      1.7320        XDUB     11:04:42      00028938374TRDU1 
577       1.7320        XDUB     11:04:42      00028938373TRDU1 
1,410      1.7240        XDUB     11:30:10      00028938609TRDU1 
796       1.7240        XDUB     11:30:10      00028938608TRDU1 
2,089      1.7300        XDUB     12:01:44      00028938793TRDU1 
2,357      1.7320        XDUB     13:05:50      00028939171TRDU1 
2,199      1.7300        XDUB     13:05:50      00028939172TRDU1 
1,473      1.7280        XDUB     13:15:10      00028939236TRDU1 
618       1.7280        XDUB     13:15:10      00028939235TRDU1 
2,191      1.7280        XDUB     13:40:40      00028939648TRDU1 
2,146      1.7200        XDUB     13:55:05      00028939903TRDU1 
1,642      1.7180        XDUB     14:25:05      00028940524TRDU1 
816       1.7180        XDUB     14:25:05      00028940523TRDU1 
1,403      1.7180        XDUB     14:25:05      00028940522TRDU1 
625       1.7180        XDUB     14:25:05      00028940521TRDU1 
2,516      1.7160        XDUB     14:37:20      00028941136TRDU1 
2,113      1.7160        XDUB     14:50:21      00028941371TRDU1 
2,189      1.7160        XDUB     14:58:09      00028941562TRDU1 
94        1.7160        XDUB     14:58:09      00028941560TRDU1 
2,469      1.7120        XDUB     15:22:15      00028942840TRDU1 
2,499      1.7120        XDUB     15:22:15      00028942839TRDU1 
2,283      1.7140        XDUB     15:59:11      00028944150TRDU1 
4,427      1.7120        XDUB     16:05:12      00028944521TRDU1 
1,811      1.7080        XDUB     16:23:08      00028945138TRDU1 
2,194      1.7080        XDUB     16:23:08      00028945137TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
442       1.4840        XLON     08:59:03      00028936913TRDU1 
2,074      1.4840        XLON     08:59:03      00028936914TRDU1 
2,544      1.4840        XLON     09:37:22      00028937667TRDU1 
110       1.4840        XLON     09:37:22      00028937668TRDU1 
2,002      1.4820        XLON     10:31:05      00028938123TRDU1 
526       1.4820        XLON     10:31:05      00028938124TRDU1 
5,021      1.4740        XLON     11:04:42      00028938378TRDU1 
53        1.4720        XLON     12:01:44      00028938794TRDU1 
375       1.4720        XLON     12:01:44      00028938795TRDU1 
320       1.4720        XLON     12:01:44      00028938796TRDU1 
2,530      1.4720        XLON     13:29:50      00028939472TRDU1 
468       1.4620        XLON     13:51:09      00028939822TRDU1 
53        1.4620        XLON     14:13:22      00028940288TRDU1 
375       1.4620        XLON     14:25:04      00028940517TRDU1 
316       1.4620        XLON     14:25:04      00028940518TRDU1 
4,853      1.4620        XLON     14:25:04      00028940519TRDU1 
2,625      1.4620        XLON     14:25:04      00028940520TRDU1 
429       1.4580        XLON     14:58:09      00028941561TRDU1 
1,691      1.4580        XLON     14:58:09      00028941563TRDU1 
362       1.4580        XLON     14:58:09      00028941564TRDU1 
2,702      1.4540        XLON     15:31:12      00028943205TRDU1 
280       1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944517TRDU1 
30        1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944518TRDU1 
1        1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944519TRDU1 
22        1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944520TRDU1 
17        1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944522TRDU1 
29        1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944523TRDU1 
1        1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944524TRDU1 
6        1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944525TRDU1 
17        1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944526TRDU1 
390       1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944527TRDU1 
1,714      1.4560        XLON     16:05:12      00028944528TRDU1 
2        1.4520        XLON     16:23:08      00028945134TRDU1 
51        1.4520        XLON     16:23:08      00028945135TRDU1 
143       1.4520        XLON     16:23:08      00028945136TRDU1 
2,426      1.4520        XLON     16:23:08      00028945139TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  324365 
EQS News ID:  1913011 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1913011&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
