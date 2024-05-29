Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
29.05.24
09:10 Uhr
26,440 Euro
-0,200
-0,75 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,36026,38009:55
26,34026,38009:53
Dow Jones News
29.05.2024 | 09:01
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces cancellation of shares

DJ Aperam announces cancellation of shares 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Corporate Action 
Aperam announces cancellation of shares 
29-May-2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Aperam announces cancellation of shares 
 
 
Luxembourg, May 29, 2024 (08:30 CET) - Aperam (« Aperam », or « the Company ») (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: 
APAM et NYRS: APEMY), announced today the cancellation of shares. 
 
Aperam announced that 4,852,118 shares have been cancelled in line with its financial policy. This cancellation takes 
into account shares already purchased under the 2.5 millions share buyback program announced on 11 February 2022 under 
the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 7 May 2019 (and under renewal of such 
authorization at the May 4, 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders) and shares purchased under the 3.5 millions 
additional share buyback program announced on May 6, 2022 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting 
of shareholders held on May 4, 2022. 
 
As a result of this cancellation, Aperam will have 73,184,570 shares in issue (compared to 78,036,688 before the 
cancellation). 
 
Details on the share buyback program can be found at: https://www.aperam.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback/ 
 
With reference to article 14 of the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency 
requirements for issuers of securities ('Transparency Law'), the total number of the Company's voting rights and 
capital is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the Company's 
website under 'Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure'. 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since 
January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & 
Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high 
performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique 
capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, 
trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability 
at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. 
 
In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
 
 
 
Contact 
 
Company Secretary / Delphine Féraud Valendru: delphine.feraud-valendru@aperam.com. 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1913087 29-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1913087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2024 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.