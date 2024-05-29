Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces cancellation of shares

DJ Aperam announces cancellation of shares

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback/Corporate Action Aperam announces cancellation of shares 29-May-2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Aperam announces cancellation of shares Luxembourg, May 29, 2024 (08:30 CET) - Aperam (« Aperam », or « the Company ») (Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Paris, Brussels: APAM et NYRS: APEMY), announced today the cancellation of shares. Aperam announced that 4,852,118 shares have been cancelled in line with its financial policy. This cancellation takes into account shares already purchased under the 2.5 millions share buyback program announced on 11 February 2022 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on 7 May 2019 (and under renewal of such authorization at the May 4, 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders) and shares purchased under the 3.5 millions additional share buyback program announced on May 6, 2022 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 4, 2022. As a result of this cancellation, Aperam will have 73,184,570 shares in issue (compared to 78,036,688 before the cancellation). Details on the share buyback program can be found at: https://www.aperam.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback/ With reference to article 14 of the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ('Transparency Law'), the total number of the Company's voting rights and capital is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the Company's website under 'Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure'. About Aperam Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. Since January 2022, the business is organised in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With 5 of its main 6 facilities certified ResponsibleSteelTM, Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and, with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam's places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy. In 2023, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,592 million and shipments of 2.20 million tonnes. For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. Contact Company Secretary / Delphine Féraud Valendru: delphine.feraud-valendru@aperam.com. Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 27 304; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1913087 29-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1913087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 29, 2024 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)