Valmet Oyj: Valmet signs multiple agreements with Papierfabrik Palm in Germany

ESPOO, Finland, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet and Papierfabrik Palm GmbH & Co KG have signed a three-year Service Agreement and a one-year Performance Agreement to further improve the performance of Palm's production lines Aalen PM5 and Wörth PM6.

The agreements were included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2024 and are effective immediately. The value of the agreements will not be disclosed.

The agreements support Palm to become the benchmark for improvements in availability, profitability and safety at both mills. The agreements also ensure the production lines' reliability and process optimization to secure sustainable results.

"Our one-of-a-kind paper machine requires tailored maintenance and operation support that only Valmet can deliver. Through the Service Agreement as well as the Performance Agreement we are happy to continue our partnership with Valmet, committed to driving innovation in reliability and performance of our production line," says Jonas Schuster, Mill Manager at Palm Aalen.

"We have been working closely with Valmet since 2000. Throughout the years, Valmet has supported us very well, introducing many state-of-the-art technologies to our production line. We feel strongly connected and considered it important to continue the cooperation through these agreements," says Jürgen Kosse, CTO Containerboard Palm Group and Mill Manager at Palm Wörth.

"Valmet's agreements are always tailored to meet the customer's needs. In this case, they are also unique as they provide the customer with one-window access to technology support and maintenance services across Valmet's business lines such as Flow Control, Automation Systems and Services. I am very proud of the relationship we have developed with Palm and happy to continue the cooperation through these outstanding long-term agreements," says Christian Strohschein, Mill Sales Manager, EMEA Area at Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

The Service Agreement includes comprehensive maintenance services from headbox to winder. The Performance Agreement includes condition monitoring services and technological support. In addition, the mills are provided with 24/7 on-call support by the Valmet Performance Center and an on-site resource pool.

About the customer

Palm Group is one of the leading companies manufacturing paper and board in Europe and Germany's largest family-owned business in the paper industry. It employs around 4,200 people across Europe. Papierfabrik Palm operates five paper mills with six paper machines in Germany, France and the United Kingdom. The company produces 2.6 million tonnes of recycled paper for various applications each year.

