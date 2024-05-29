ACCSYS TECHNOLOGIES

In its pre-close FY24 trading update, Accsys stated that trading in Q424 was better than expected and cost saving measures are on track to deliver more than €3m annually. Management now expects adjusted group FY24 EBITDA to be higher than consensus of €2.5m. It also commented that the construction of the Accoya USA plant is still on track to begin commercial operations in mid-2024 and it is committed to make a decision on the Tricoya project in the UK in H125. On higher estimates, our discounted cash flow (DCF) points to a value per share of €0.96 (previously €0.86).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...