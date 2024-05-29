Maxvolt Energy Industries has raised $1. 5 million from angel investors to accelerate its lithium-ion battery R&D efforts, enhance production capacity, and expand market reach. From pv magazine India Maxvolt Energy Industries, a manufacturer and supplier of lithium battery packs for electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and medical devices, has raised $1. 5 million in funding from multiple angel investors. The company said the investment will support its plans to advance sustainable energy solutions and strengthen its market position by quickly introducing fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. ...

