VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI), a Company dedicated to advancing the understanding and applications of psychotropic medicines, improving mental health outcomes, and enhancing well-being for individuals worldwide, announces that it has a hearing scheduled for June 25, 2024 before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") regarding its plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b) (the "Stockholders' Equity Rule").

On May 21, 2024, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") that, per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Filings Rule"), the Company is delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, which serves as an additional basis for delisting the Company's securities from Nasdaq.

The Company intends to request the continued listing of its common shares on Nasdaq pending its compliance with the Stockholders' Equity Rule and the Filings Rule. However, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company's request or that the Company will ultimately regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ: LSDI) is a Nasdaq-listed company with holdings and operations in a variety of psychotropic businesses. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. is dedicated to advancing the understanding and applications of psychotropic medicines, improving mental health outcomes, and enhancing well-being for individuals worldwide.

