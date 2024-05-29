Bioz, Inc.: Bioss Antibodies and Bioz Launch Collaboration to Bring Real-Time Citation Data to Researchers

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Bioz, Inc., a leading AI software company in Silicon Valley, is excited to announce its collaboration with Bioss Antibodies, an industry leader in antibody development and manufacturing. With an expansive catalog of over 12,000 primary antibodies and more than 300,000 derived products, Bioss Antibodies has been facilitating valuable scientific research for over a decade.





To help support scientists in selecting the optimal products for their research, Bioss Antibodies is now displaying Bioz Badges on their product web pages. Bioz Badges are AI-powered digital citation widgets that display real-time article citation data, offering excerpts and images from peer-reviewed publications, live citation counts, and objective Bioz Stars ratings. By displaying the most up-to-date citation data directly on product web pages, researchers can make well-informed decisions about products based on real application data.

"We're very excited about the integration of Bioz Badges onto our product webpages," says David Mello, Marketing Manager at Bioss, adding that "we know that displaying citation data is a proven way of supporting researchers in their purchasing process, and our Bioz Badges show a lot of promise in doing this efficiently, dynamically, and in a user-friendly way."

"Selecting the right antibody is integral to the success of research projects, and we're very excited to be supporting Bioss' researchers in gaining the necessary validation when purchasing their antibodies," says Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-founder and CRO of Bioz. Dr. Lachmi adds that "working with the Bioss team has been an absolute pleasure, and we're looking forward to seeing how Bioz Badges continue to benefit researchers."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific experimentation. Evidence-based product ratings and recommendations guide scientists toward the most validated products for their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs are advanced digital marketing solutions for product supplier websites to increase their user engagement and sales conversion.

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

