Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DSM B.V.

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM B.V., a 98.5%-owned subsidiary of DSM-Firmenich AG, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) today in Maastricht, the Netherlands. All resolutions on the agenda were approved by the shareholders.

The shareholders or shareholder representatives voted on 171,807,776 shares or 98.73% of the issued share capital entitled to vote. Number of votes per share is 1 and the number of outstanding shares on May 29, 2024, the date of the meeting, was 174,018,034.

Agenda item 3

Financial statements for 2023



For Against Abstain Total Votes 171,806,478 497 801 171,807,776 % 100.00 0.00





Agenda item 4

Release from liability of the members of the Managing Board



For Against Abstain Total Votes 171,806,474 501 801 171,807,776 % 100.00 0.00





Agenda item 5

Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board



For Against Abstain Total Votes 171,806,474 501 801 171,807,776 % 100.00 0.00





Agenda item 6

Reappointment of Thomas Leysen as member of the Supervisory Board



For Against Abstain Total Votes 171,806,478 497 801 171,807,776 % 100.00 0.00





Agenda item 7

Appointment of the new External Auditor for 2025



For Against Abstain Total Votes 171,806,478 497 801 171,807,776 % 100.00 0.00





Agenda item 8

Amendment of the Articles of Association of DSM B.V.



For Against Abstain Total Votes 171,806,478 497 801 171,807,776 % 100.00 0.00





Note to editors

All related documents can be found here.

