PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 10:06
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of DSM B.V.

MAASTRICHT, Netherlands, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DSM B.V., a 98.5%-owned subsidiary of DSM-Firmenich AG, held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) today in Maastricht, the Netherlands. All resolutions on the agenda were approved by the shareholders.

dsm-firmenich logo

The shareholders or shareholder representatives voted on 171,807,776 shares or 98.73% of the issued share capital entitled to vote. Number of votes per share is 1 and the number of outstanding shares on May 29, 2024, the date of the meeting, was 174,018,034.

Agenda item 3
Financial statements for 2023


For

Against

Abstain

Total

Votes

171,806,478

497

801

171,807,776

%

100.00

0.00



Agenda item 4
Release from liability of the members of the Managing Board


For

Against

Abstain

Total

Votes

171,806,474

501

801

171,807,776

%

100.00

0.00



Agenda item 5
Release from liability of the members of the Supervisory Board


For

Against

Abstain

Total

Votes

171,806,474

501

801

171,807,776

%

100.00

0.00



Agenda item 6
Reappointment of Thomas Leysen as member of the Supervisory Board


For

Against

Abstain

Total

Votes

171,806,478

497

801

171,807,776

%

100.00

0.00



Agenda item 7
Appointment of the new External Auditor for 2025


For

Against

Abstain

Total

Votes

171,806,478

497

801

171,807,776

%

100.00

0.00



Agenda item 8
Amendment of the Articles of Association of DSM B.V.


For

Against

Abstain

Total

Votes

171,806,478

497

801

171,807,776

%

100.00

0.00



Note to editors
All related documents can be found here.

About dsm-firmenich
As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss-Dutch company, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €12 billion. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 30,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people.
www.dsm-firmenich.com

For more information
dsm-firmenich media enquiries: media@dsm-firmenich.com
dsm-firmenich investor relations enquiries: investors@dsm-firmenich.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to DSM's future (financial) performance and position. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections of DSM and information currently available to the company. DSM cautions readers that such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and therefore it should be understood that many factors can cause actual performance and position to differ materially from these statements. DSM has no obligation to update the statements contained in this press release, unless required by law. The English language version of the press release is leading.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071772/dsm_firmenich_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-of-dsm-bv-302156791.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
