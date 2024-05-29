Allwyn Advocates for Unity Through Historic "Peace Race" Cycling Tour

Future stars of international cycling, including Antonio Morgado and Ben Wiggins, son of Bradley Wiggins will gather to compete in the legendary "Peace Race", showcasing the transformative power of camaraderie in sport.

LUCERNE, Switzerland, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where division and conflict still dominate headlines, Allwyn, a leading multi-national lottery operator, is proud to partner with the Peace Race [or "Course de la Paix"], a historic cycling tour born from the ashes of World War II, for the second consecutive year. This season's Peace Race will take place in the Czech Republic from 30 May - 2 June 2024, with 22 national teams participating including Austria, Colombia, France, Great Britain, Germany, Mexico, and Ukraine participating.

The Peace Race, part of the Nations Cup, the highest category in the world for riders up to the age of 23, has long been a showcase for future stars of the sport. Tour de France winners Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, and two-time world champion Julian Alaphilippe have participated in the past and last year's winner Antoine Huby subsequently signed a two-year contract with the World Tour Team Soudal Quick-Step.

The 2024 edition looks set to follow in those footsteps, with 20-year-old Portuguese cycling star António Morgado, who already has two silver medals from the World Championships and was fifth on the famous Tour of Flanders competing for Portugal. Other notable competitors include Ben Wiggins, the son of Tour de France winner, Bradley Wiggins and Simon Dalby from Denmark,who finished runner-up in the last edition of the under-23 Peace Race.

This year the Race will take place across 468 kilometres with a total elevation gain of 7,981 metres. The opening day starts in Krnov an Upper Silesian town in the foothills of the Low Jeseník Mountains and spans 123 kilometres followed by a shorter second stage with challenging altitudes. The third, and most demanding stage, will see riders climb 2,156 vertical metres in under 100 kilometres. Anything can happen during the race's final 126-kilometre stage, where the winner will eventually be crowned in the town of Jeseník.

The Peace Race, since its inception in 1948, has symbolised resilience and cooperation, bringing together nations torn apart by war. As the world faces new challenges and conflicts, the importance of spreading the message of unity has never been more vital. The Peace Race is more than a friendly competition, it is a platform for fostering camaraderie and nurturing enduring bonds across nation-states.

As the general partner for the Peace Race, Allwyn will bring its international reach and resources to bolster the tour's global expansion, promoting the importance of inclusivity and unity in sport.

Pavel Turek, Allwyn's Chief Officer of Global Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR said:

"It's not just about the race, it's about the future it represents. The Peace Race is a launching pad to the highest levels of international cycling, showcasing the transformative power of sport to change lives for the better.

Allwyn's continued partnership with the Peace Race underscores our commitment to promoting unity and inclusivity and helps to build a platform of goodwill, cooperation and winning for all. We are excited to continue this legacy."

Leopold König, Race Director of the Peace Race, emphasises the event's significance:

"Every year we see talented young competitors race here, but the Peace Race isn't just about the competition. It's about cultural exchange between nations with cyclists from different backgrounds and political systems coming together to forge friendships that transcend across borders.

We hope that many spectators will come to see the best young cyclists in world, and we promise they will have a fantastic experience. We have a prepared a challenging course this year and I personally cannot wait to watch the future stars of international cycling."

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a leading multi-national lottery operator. Allwyn builds better lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States (Illinois).

About Peace Race

Founded in 1948 the Race was originally designed to promote peaceful cooperation within central Europe following the conclusion of World War II. Today, this global competition features 22 teams from around the world, including Austria, Belgium, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Israel, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland and Ukraine helping to forge stronger bond between countries.

