SeedBlink set to transform tech equity ownership in Europe with all-in-one equity management and investment platform

VIENNA, Austria, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeedBlink, the equity and investment company, announces the launch of its all-in-one equity management and investment platform. The solution enables European technology startups and stakeholders to seamlessly access, manage and trade equity - through a unique combination of tech infrastructure, financial services, and network coverage.



With a proven track record of success since its inception in 2020, SeedBlink has solidified its position as a key player in the European technology investment and equity management space, continually introducing innovative solutions that empower startups to accelerate their growth at every stage of development.

Carmen Sebe, CEO of SeedBlink, expressed her enthusiasm about the company's achievements, stating, "Today, we are an ecosystem of solutions that supports technology startups and scaleups in their quest for exponential growth, integrating financing services, retention of key employees, effective communication with investors, and early liquidity options. Our focus remains on simplifying complex equity management processes and providing strategic investment opportunities."

Through a data-informed, AI-powered approach, SeedBlink's unified, all-in-one equity management and investment platform features four key services:

SeedBlink Equity: A comprehensive module including cap table management, locally relevant employee stock option plans, simulations, stakeholder governance, and portfolio management among other services, that collectively help companies manage equity efficiently and transparently, and make educated, strategic equity decisions.

A comprehensive module including cap table management, locally relevant employee stock option plans, simulations, stakeholder governance, and portfolio management among other services, that collectively help companies manage equity efficiently and transparently, and make educated, strategic equity decisions. SeedBlink Ventures: Accelerates the fundraising journey for top-tier tech startups through professional guidance, tools, investment vehicles, and introductions to the right VCs and investors network.

Accelerates the fundraising journey for top-tier tech startups through professional guidance, tools, investment vehicles, and introductions to the right VCs and investors network. SeedBlink Syndicates: Enables angel investors and founders to pool and deploy capital within their own networks, fostering collaborative investment opportunities.

Enables angel investors and founders to pool and deploy capital within their own networks, fostering collaborative investment opportunities. SeedBlink Secondaries: Facilitates equity trading, offers early liquidity for vested shares, and supports portfolio diversification strategies.

The SeedBlink all-in-one equity and investment platform digitizes, automates and centralizes operations, streamlining investment and equity management processes.

Radu Negulescu, CEO and Founder of Sessions, the smart collaboration platform, commented, "At Sessions, we prioritize efficiency, productivity, and innovation. Our funding and equity game couldn't be any different. We're thrilled to partner with SeedBlink, which gave us access to diverse funding options and enabled us to provide equity to investors, our top talent and our user community. We're essentially taking equity participation and fundraising to the next level. SeedBlink's all-in-one platform is a big plus, kudos to them for bringing it to the market."

This launch also marks a significant milestone - one year since the introduction of SeedBlink's equity management solution, Nimity, now SeedBlink Equity - adding to the success of four years of community and VC-backed investments, all important steps towards an all-in-one platform with synergy benefits. With a robust roadmap of advanced functionality and services around equity management and diverse investment vehicles, SeedBlink is poised to meet the needs of technology companies throughout their growth journey.

Since launch, SeedBlink reported over EUR 1B+ in asset ownership, EUR 374M in startup investing mobilized for over 350 companies from 15 countries; 4000+ companies enrolled in equity management.

For more information on SeedBlink's newly launched all-in-one equity management and investment platform, please read the detailed product announcement on the SeedBlink blog.

About SeedBlink



SeedBlink is the all-in-one equity and investment platform that provides the infrastructure, financial services and network coverage for European tech companies and their stakeholders to access, manage and trade equity at every stage of growth.

With a comprehensive suite of products and services, SeedBlink streamlines investment processes and provides robust support throughout the equity lifecycle, from initial funding rounds through to mature investment opportunities and secondary markets.

Driven by a strong focus on technology and innovation, SeedBlink fosters a vibrant community of entrepreneurs and investors, turning equity management into a growth engine.

More information at www.seedblink.com

Press contact: press@seedblink.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a14f8920-bb08-4034-a9a2-cbfe8e914ec6