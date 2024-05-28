VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverGen Infrastructure Corp. ("EverGen" or the "Company") (TSXV: EVGN) (OTCQX: EVGIF), today reported financial results as at and for Q1 2024. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and have been prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Financial and Operational Summary:

Three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 $ Change % Change FINANCIAL Revenue 3,227 1,683 1,544 92 Net loss (1,326 ) (996 ) (330 ) 33 Net loss per share ($), basic and diluted (0.10 ) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) 43 EBITDA (1) 217 (188 ) 405 (216 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 654 18 636 3,535 Total assets 94,241 88,216 6,025 7 Total long-term liabilities 30,255 18,749 11,506 61 Cash and cash equivalents 717 5,814 (5,097 ) (88 ) Working capital surplus (deficit) (1) (1,064 ) 1,143 (2,207 ) (193 ) COMMON SHARES (thousands) Outstanding, end of period 13,918 13,845 73 1 Weighted average - basic & diluted 13,905 13,820 85 1 OPERATING RNG (gigajoules) 35,440 8,866 26,574 300 Incoming organic feedstock (tonnes) 17,986 17,902 84 - Organic compost and soil sales (yards) 2,179 894 1,285 144 Electricity (MWh) 851 810 41 5 (1) Please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures".

Revenues of $3.2 million for Q1 2024 increased 92%, from $1.7 million for Q1 2023, primarily due to record RNG production and associated revenues from the completion of the FVB RNG project in December 2023 and the commencement of RNG production at GrowTEC in late Q2-2023.

from $1.7 million for Q1 2023, primarily due to record RNG production and associated revenues from the completion of the FVB RNG project in December 2023 and the commencement of RNG production at GrowTEC in late Q2-2023. Net loss of $1.3 million for Q1 2024 increased from $1.0 million for Q1 2023, primarily due to absence of contingent consideration gain in Q1 2024.

increased from $1.0 million for Q1 2023, primarily due to absence of contingent consideration gain in Q1 2024. Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million increased from $nil from Q1 2023, due to an increase in revenues, partially offset by an increase in direct operating costs commensurate with increased RNG production.

"With the completion of the expansion at Fraser Valley Biogas in December 2023, our capital investments have translated into significant revenue growth," said Mischa Zajtmann, CEO of EverGen. "As we continue to ramp up RNG production and advance the development of our core project base, we expect to achieve continued revenue growth."

For further information on the results please see the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EverGen's website at www.evergeninfra.com.

EverGen will hold a results and corporate update conference call at 11:00 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, hosted by Chief Executive Officer, Mischa Zajtmann and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Hennessy.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Zoom Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82619863624

Find the latest Corporate Presentation in the Investor Center: https://www.evergeninfra.com/investor-center

About EverGen Infrastructure Corp.

EverGen, Canada's Renewable Natural Gas Infrastructure Platform, is combating climate change and helping communities contribute to a sustainable future. Headquartered on the West Coast of Canada, EverGen is an established independent renewable energy producer which acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of Renewable Natural Gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects. EverGen is focused on Canada, with continued growth expected across other regions in North America and beyond.

Non-GAAP Measures

EverGen uses certain financial measures referred to in this press release to quantify its results that are not prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards. The terms EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and working capital are not recognized measures under IFRS Accounting Standards and may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. EverGen believes that, in addition to measures prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, the non-GAAP measurement provide useful information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash, profitability and meet financial commitments. These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, tax and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for share-based payment expenses, unusual or non-recurring items, contingent consideration gains and losses and non-controlling interests in adjusted EBITDA. Working capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and/or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this release, such words as "would", "will", "anticipates", "believes", "explores", "expects" and similar expressions, as they relate to EverGen, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Company's expectations regarding revenue growth and future financial or operating performance. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of EverGen with respect to future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause EverGen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievement that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits EverGen will derive therefrom, and accordingly, readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: the impact of general economic conditions in Canada; industry conditions including changes in laws and regulations and/or adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, in Canada; volatility of prices for energy commodities; change in demand for clean energy to be offered by EverGen; competition; lack of availability of qualified personnel; obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities in Canada; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; optimization and expansion of organic waste processing facilities and RNG feedstock; the realization of cost savings through synergies and efficiencies expected to be realized from the Company's completed acquisitions; the sufficiency of EverGen's liquidity to fund operations and to comply with covenants under its credit facility; continued growth through strategic acquisitions and consolidation opportunities; continued growth of the feedstock opportunity from municipal and commercial sources, and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 22, 2024, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, many of which are beyond the control of EverGen. Forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release, and except as may be expressly required by applicable law, EverGen disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Co-founder & CEO

Mischa Zajtmann

604-202-7004

mischa@evergeninfra.com