Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - LunaJets, a global provider of private jet charter solutions, has announced strategic leadership promotions to drive its global expansion. Key executives have been elevated to Group-level roles, enhancing the company's operations and market presence across its international offices. These new appointments include significant roles in sales, operations, and business development, underscoring LunaJets' commitment to strengthening its global footprint and delivering exceptional service to its clients.

Introducing The Senior LunaJets Management Team

" I am pleased to introduce the talented individuals in our Group management team. " Eymeric Segard, CEO and Founder

LunaJets headquarters in Geneva

Guillaume Launay is promoted to Group Managing Director. Guillaume, 33, will oversee all global operations from the Geneva headquarters. He joined LunaJets eight years ago as a Junior Sales after graduating from EHL (Ecole Hoˆtelieàre de Lausanne). His dedication, professionalism, and relentless drive have enabled him to rise through the ranks and achieve this significant internal success.

Eriks Ziverts will take on the role of Global Head of Sales for LunaJets, covering the 8 offices worldwide in addition to his duties as Managing Director of the Riga Office. Eriks, 28, started at LunaJets six years ago as an intern after graduating from Coventry University with a degree in Aviation Management. His dynamic approach and market expertise allowed him to steadily advance in the company, leading to this remarkable achievement.

Augustin Annecca is now Head of Operator Relations with private jet and group charter operators, while continuing as Managing Director of LunaJets France. In just three years with LunaJets, after graduating from Les Roches Global Hospitality University, Augustin's passion for aviation has propelled him at 25, into strategic roles that demand comprehensive knowledge and mastery of all aspects.

Raphael Heydemann is appointed Head of Special Operations. With six years of dedicated service, exceptional crisis management skills, and extensive industry knowledge, Raphael, 31, based in Geneva, will oversee complex flight projects such as trans-continental, domestic Africa, South America, Middle East operations, and warzone flights and evacuations (Libya, Kabul, Tel Aviv, etc.). He joined LunaJets in 2018 after graduating from Les Roches Global Hospitality University.

Pierre Guillet is appointed Head of Business Development, based in the Paris office. With two years of experience managing key aspects of the Group's growth strategy, Pierre, 28, will now lead the team, focusing on customer retention and lead activation. He started his career in the concierge industry in Paris and Cape Town after graduating from EHL (Ecole Hoˆtelieàre de Lausanne).

Introducing The LunaGroup Charter and LunaSolutions Management Team

Remi Aubin, 38, will continue as Group Charter Director in Paris to further develop the group-charter offering. As one of the most experienced brokers for group-charters (19 passengers and more), his extensive market knowledge and unmatched expertise in the industry guarantee the ongoing expansion of LunaGroup Charter, promising a bright future in this fast-growing market.

Tomas Camprubi is the Managing Director of LunaJets UK in London and is responsible for the Sales and Acquisition unit, LunaSolutions. Tomas, 29, joined the group in 2021 from a high-end real estate private equity background, bringing extensive financial experience and relationships with UHNWIs.

Carlos Matallana joined LunaJets last year from Gestair, the largest private jet operator in Spain. Carlos, 41, is the Managing Director of LunaJets Espana in Madrid, and with his aircraft operations knowledge, he is also responsible for

LunaSolutions, the Sales and Acquisition business unit of the Group.

About LunaJets

LunaJets is a leading global provider of private jet charter solutions headquartered in Geneva, with offices in London, Paris, Dubai, Zurich, Madrid, Riga, and Monaco.

With a team of over 85 experts and based on its proprietary technologies, LunaJets provides independent advice for booking any private jet anywhere in the world 24/7. It offers the most flexible service in the market for all types of flights. In 2015, LunaJets became the first charter broker to be ARG/US certified outside the US, a certification held to this day. The company was founded in 2007 by Eymeric Segard, the current CEO.

