Fathom Realty: Fathom Holdings Appoints Jon Gwin as Chief Operating Officer

CARY, N.C., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom"; or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform, today announced the appointment of Jon Gwin as the Company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Gwin brings over 20 years of leadership experience in legal, compliance, and sales roles within the securities, insurance, mortgage, and real estate industries to his new position as COO at Fathom Holdings.

Gwin has held executive roles at American Financial Network, Wachovia Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, and Accredited Home Lenders. While at American Financial Network, his leadership was pivotal in the company funding over $13 billion in annual retail and wholesale mortgage production, with thousands of loan officers and brokers originating loans across the United States.

In his early career, Gwin contributed to the #1 IPO on Wall Street in 2003 through sales leadership positions. As a licensed real estate broker since 2006, Gwin has also managed a real estate brokerage in San Diego. He was instrumental in establishing some of the first Compliance Management Systems in the mortgage industry, developing training programs for new generations, and implementing industry-leading technology and fulfillment processes. Gwin actively shares his insights with the LendersOne network of over 400 national lenders, where he serves on the Board of Directors.

"I have known Jon for almost a decade, and we are thrilled to welcome him as our new COO. His extensive experience and proven track record in the real estate and mortgage industries make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Marco Fregenal, Fathom Holdings CEO. "Jon's strategic vision and innovative mindset will help drive our continued growth and success across all of Fathom's brands. We look forward to the exciting contributions he will make in his new role."

Gwin commented: "I'm humbled and excited to join the dynamic Fathom team and appreciate the warm welcome to the Fathom family. With decades of experience in the real estate and mortgage industries, I am confident we can achieve remarkable growth and success across all real estate brands, technology, mortgage, title, and fulfillment services. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation, strategic growth, and efficient operations. Together, we will innovate, overcome challenges, and build upon the current success of all brands to add value every day. I thank Marco and the Board for trusting me and helping me build the path forward in Fathom's bright future."

Gwin holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of San Diego and a juris doctorate from Concord Law School of Purdue. He is admitted to the California Bar. National Mortgage Professional Magazine also recognized Gwin as one of the forty most influential mortgage professionals under forty.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks associated with general economic conditions, including rising interest rates; its ability to generate positive operational cash flow; risks associated with the Company's ability to continue achieving significant growth; its ability to continue its growth trajectory while achieving profitability over time; risks related to ongoing and future litigation; and other risks as set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K as filed with the SEC and supplemented from time to time in other Company filings made with the SEC. Copies of Fathom's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

