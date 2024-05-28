Assure Holdings Corp.: Assure Holdings Receives Notification of Delinquency from Nasdaq

DENVER, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Assure") (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring ("IONM") and remote neurology services, today announced that it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that as a result of the delinquency in the timely filing of the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024 (the "10-Q"), the Company is out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules (Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission) and that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") will consider this matter as an additional deficiency, under Listing Rule 5810(d), in their decision regarding the Company's continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.



Nasdaq's extension notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Notice provides that the Company has until May 28, 2024 to present its views with respect to this additional deficiency to the Panel in writing.

The Company continues to work diligently to complete and file the 10-Q.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients' neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure's mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company's website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, management's expectations regarding the increase in procedures, and other similar statements. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include risks regarding our patient volume or cases not growing as expected, or decreasing, which could impact revenue and profitability; unfavorable economic conditions could have an adverse effect on our business; risks related to increased leverage resulting from incurring additional debt; the policies of health insurance carriers may affect the amount of revenue we receive; our ability to successfully market and sell our products and services; we may be subject to competition and technological risk which may impact the price and amount of services we can sell and the nature of services we can provide; regulatory changes that are unfavorable in the states where our operations are conducted or concentrated; our ability to comply and the cost of compliance with extensive existing regulation and any changes or amendments thereto; changes within the medical industry and third-party reimbursement policies and our estimates of associated timing and costs with the same; our ability to adequately forecast expansion and the Company's management of anticipated growth; and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, and with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profiles on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.