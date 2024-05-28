Cytek Biosciences, Inc.: 1-Laser and 2-Laser 6-Color TBNK Reagents from Cytek Biosciences Approved for Clinical Use in China

FREMONT, Calif., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB) announced that its 1-laser and 2-laser 6-color TBNK reagent cocktails have received China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval for clinical diagnostic use on the Cytek® Northern Lights-Clinical (NL-CLC) cell analysis systems in hospitals, laboratories and clinics across China. This is the first clinical 1-laser based 6-color TBNK assay supported by Full Spectrum Profiling (FSP) capability.



Clinical TBNK analysis is routinely used to assess and monitor immune system status for various medical conditions, with TBNK reagents enabling the identification and quantification of key lymphocyte subsets. These reagents help in diagnosing and monitoring various immune-related conditions, including immunodeficiencies, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases and cancers. By providing insight into the immune system's composition, function, and therapeutic response, TBNK reagents support targeted treatment decisions and ongoing patient management.

"Cytek remains dedicated to providing innovative and powerful solutions that allow clinicians to quickly and efficiently gain profound insights into the clinical diagnosis of patients," said Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., CEO of Cytek Biosciences. "A crucial element of this mission is to continually expand and enhance our reach and capabilities. Obtaining NMPA clearance is a significant milestone, achieved through a rigorous process that validates the safety and efficacy of Cytek's TBNK reagents. It also enhances our market presence in China and opens up new opportunities - while strengthening our competitive advantage."

This assay is validated on the Cytek Northern Lights-Clinical (NL-CLC) cell analysis systems, which ensures optimal performance for users in the multicolor environment. In addition, the absolute cell counts are determined by using the on-board volumetric meter on NL-CLC instruments instead of counting beads, reducing the cost of the testing. Cytek continues to seek regulatory approvals in additional geographies to provide its cell analysis solutions for clinical use more broadly.

About Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences (Nasdaq: CTKB) is a leading cell analysis solutions company advancing the next generation of cell analysis tools by delivering high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis utilizing its patented Full Spectrum Profiling (FSP) technology. Cytek's novel approach harnesses the power of information within the entire spectrum of a fluorescent signal to achieve a higher level of multiplexing with precision and sensitivity. Cytek's FSP platform includes its core instruments, the Cytek Aurora and Northern Lights systems; its cell sorter, the Cytek Aurora CS; the flow cytometer and imaging products under the Amnis® and Guava® brands; the Cytek Orion reagent cocktail preparation system, and reagents, software and services to provide a comprehensive and integrated suite of solutions for its customers. Cytek headquarters are in Fremont, California with offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com .

Cytek's products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures (other than Cytek's Northern Lights-CLC system and certain reagents, which are available for clinical use in China and the European Union).

Cytek, Full Spectrum Profiling, FSP, Cytek Aurora, Northern Lights, NL-CLC, Cytek Orion, Amnis and Guava are trademarks of Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

