Base Resources Limited - Notice of significant shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) that, as at 24 May 2024, MUFG had voting power in 87,021,878 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 7.39% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.
MUFG's interest in 87,021,878 ordinary shares was held as follows:
|Holder of relevant interest
|Registered holder of shares
|Nature of relevant interest
|Number of ordinary shares
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|Citibank N A Hong Kong
|Relevant interest in securities that First SentierInvestors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevantinterest in under section 608(3) of the CorporationsAct as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. hasvoting power of 100% in First Sentier InvestorsHoldings Pty Limited.
|37,742,305
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|JP MORGAN CHASE
|2,956,406
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|National Australian bank
|12,179,876
|Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
|Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited
|Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanleyhas a relevant interest in under section 608(3) ofthe Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ FinancialGroup, Inc. has voting power of over 20% inMorgan Stanley.
|34,143,291
Since 25 January 2024, MUFG acquired 44,042,199 ordinary shares for an average price of A$0.269 per share. It did not dispose of any shares during this period.
A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.
