Base Resources Limited - Notice of significant shareholder

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

AIM and Media Release

29 May 2024

Base Resources Limited
Notice of significant shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) that, as at 24 May 2024, MUFG had voting power in 87,021,878 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 7.39% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

MUFG's interest in 87,021,878 ordinary shares was held as follows:

Holder of relevant interestRegistered holder of sharesNature of relevant interestNumber of ordinary shares
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.Citibank N A Hong KongRelevant interest in securities that First SentierInvestors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevantinterest in under section 608(3) of the CorporationsAct as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. hasvoting power of 100% in First Sentier InvestorsHoldings Pty Limited.37,742,305
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.JP MORGAN CHASE2,956,406
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.National Australian bank12,179,876
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.Morgan Stanley Australia Securities LimitedRelevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanleyhas a relevant interest in under section 608(3) ofthe Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ FinancialGroup, Inc. has voting power of over 20% inMorgan Stanley.34,143,291

Since 25 January 2024, MUFG acquired 44,042,199 ordinary shares for an average price of A$0.269 per share. It did not dispose of any shares during this period.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media RelationsUK Media Relations
Morrow SodaliTavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael WeirJos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


© 2024 PR Newswire
