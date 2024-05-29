Base Resources Limited - Notice of significant shareholder

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 29

AIM and Media Release

29 May 2024

Base Resources Limited

Notice of significant shareholder

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) advises that it has today received notification from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) that, as at 24 May 2024, MUFG had voting power in 87,021,878 ordinary shares in Base Resources, representing 7.39% of the total Base Resources ordinary shares in issue. This constitutes a significant shareholding for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies.

MUFG's interest in 87,021,878 ordinary shares was held as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of shares Nature of relevant interest Number of ordinary shares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Citibank N A Hong Kong Relevant interest in securities that First SentierInvestors Holdings Pty Limited has a relevantinterest in under section 608(3) of the CorporationsAct as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. hasvoting power of 100% in First Sentier InvestorsHoldings Pty Limited. 37,742,305 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. JP MORGAN CHASE 2,956,406 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. National Australian bank 12,179,876 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Morgan Stanley Australia Securities Limited Relevant interest in securities that Morgan Stanleyhas a relevant interest in under section 608(3) ofthe Corporations Act as Mitsubishi UFJ FinancialGroup, Inc. has voting power of over 20% inMorgan Stanley. 34,143,291

Since 25 January 2024, MUFG acquired 44,042,199 ordinary shares for an average price of A$0.269 per share. It did not dispose of any shares during this period.

A copy of the notice referred to in this release is available from the company's website: www.baseresources.com.au.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations UK Media Relations Morrow Sodali Tavistock Communications Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway Tel: +61 8 6160 4900 Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 3, 46 Colin Street

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email: info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER

Canaccord Genuity Limited

James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger

Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER

Berenberg

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Phone: +44 20 3207 7800