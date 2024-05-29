West Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Neometals Ltd (ASX: NMT) (AIM: NMT) (OTCQX: NMTAY) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City. Jeremy McManus of Neometals Ltd will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 250 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on June 3-4.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Neometals Ltd

Neometals is commercialising a portfolio of sustainable processing solutions that recycle and recover critical materials from high-value waste streams. In so doing the Company looks to reduce the environmental burden of traditional mining in the global transition to a circular economy.

Neometals' core focus is on the commercialisation of its patented, Lithium-ion Battery ("LiB") Recycling technology (50% NMT), under a plant supply and technology licensing business model. Primobius GmbH is the 50:50 incorporated JV with 150-year-old German plant builder, SMS group GmbH, that is commercialising the technology. Primobius is building a 2,500tpa recycling plant for Mercedes-Benz under a long-term Cooperation Agreement. It also operates its own LiB disposal service in Germany and plans to offer its first commercial 21,000tpa plant to North American licensee, Stelco, in JunQ 2025.

Neometals is also developing two advanced proprietary battery materials technologies for commercialisation under low-risk, low-capex technology licensing business models - ELi Process (enabling lithium hydroxide production) and Vanadium Recovery Process (enabling vanadium pentoxide production).

