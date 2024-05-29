Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), an industrial portable power manufacturer, has sold an initial purchase order to one of Canada's largest utilities, marking a significant milestone in the utility's progress towards emission reduction by its fleet of vehicles. Due to privacy agreements, the name of the utility is withheld.

This initial order of Hybrid's Batt Pack Pro product will power a variety of tools and equipment without the need for idling utility vehicles. This not only results in lower emissions and fuel consumption but also reduces operational costs by providing lower idle time for each vehicle.

The Batt Pack Pro, originally designed for the mining sector, is now widely used in transit, construction and military applications. With 5,000W of continuous power and up to 10,000W surge capacity, the Batt Pack Pro is weatherproof and engineered to deliver essential power for critical operations in challenging environments.

"We are proud to support a major Canadian utility in their efforts to reduce emissions and operational costs," said Francois Byrne, CEO at Hybrid Power Solutions. "The adoption of our Batt Pack Pro units demonstrates the growing demand for clean, efficient, and dependable power solutions across industries."

Key features of the Batt Pack Pro include its 5.1kWh capacity, super tough and rugged construction, shock and vibration resistance, and weatherproof design suitable for indoor or outdoor use in any weather condition-snow, rain, or shine. Engineered to operate in temperatures as low as -30°C (-22°F), the Batt Pack Pro ensures reliable performance even in extreme environments.

"We anticipate additional orders as retrofit plans unfold and expect this initial order to lead to a full fleet conversion for the utility," added Francois Byrne.

The Company remains dedicated to advancing fuel-free power technology and supporting the transition to sustainable operations and power storage solutions for a range of industries including mining, transportation, military and government.

For further information, inquiries, or media opportunities, please contact:

On behalf of the Company

Francois Byrne CEO and Director

invest@hybridps.ca

1 (866) 549-2743

www.investhps.com

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "HPSS". Hybrid specializes in the development of sustainable energy solutions, offering products that redefine how industries approach access to power and energy storage. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, HPS continues to lead the way in providing scalable, cost effective power solutions.

Forward-looking information

Forward Looking Statements Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210883

SOURCE: Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.