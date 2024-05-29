Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX"), a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings is pleased to announce it will be collaborating with McMaster University ("McMaster") to assess an additional surface protection formulation of its licensed spray nanotechnology that has demonstrated the ability to detect bacteria on surfaces using AI and a colorimetric sensor. The Company plans to assess this surface protection spray formulation with the intention of establishing a plan for further development.

When this spray nano-coating is applied to surfaces it can identify bacterial contamination through a colorimetric sensor and artificial intelligence ("AI") which results in a color change in the presence of bacterial contamination on its surface with over 96% reliability, as demonstrated in McMaster's lab. The formulation is comprised of a nanoparticle chemical mixture similar to what is currently being used to develop the spray nano-coating formulation, as well as use of a colorimetric sensor and AI to detect bacterial contamination.

Dr. Carolyn Myers, President and CEO of FendX, stated, "We are excited about the prospects that this new surface protection formulation may hold, which has the same properties as the spray nano-coating we have in development but with the added feature of detecting bacteria on a coated surface using AI and sensors." Dr. Myers continues, "This new application can potentially complement our current development projects, and we believe it could contribute to our goal to create solutions to protect against the spread of lethal pathogens."

This new application that uses colorimetric sensors and AI to detect bacteria on surfaces is covered under the spray license agreement announced on May 17, 2023 and the collaborative research agreement announced on July 20, 2023, and will not require any additional research funding by FendX.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has exclusive worldwide licenses to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

