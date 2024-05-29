Company Will Benefit From Increased Automation, Improved Monitoring and Order Fulfillment Time and Simplified Integration

Netcracker Technology announced today that Hawaiian Telcom will utilize Netcracker Digital BSS, along with Support Managed Services, as part of a broad digital transformation program to improve the customer experience, decrease manual business processes and provide greater integration for an in-house order entry system.

Headquartered in Honolulu, Hawai'i, Hawaiian Telcom delivers communications solutions including high-speed Internet, video, voice, data network and security, along with managed and cloud services to residential, business and wholesale customers over its statewide fiber network.

Hawaiian Telcom will deploy a number of Netcracker products to create a next-generation platform for order management, including Customer Order Management, Product Catalog, Service Inventory, Service Catalog and Service Order Management. The resulting implementation will help automate the operator's order management process, improve monitoring functions and reduce order fulfillment times.

"As we expand our future-proof fiber network across the state, increasing access to gigabit Internet service, it's critical that we deliver a seamless customer experience, starting with the ordering process," said Michele Lehmkuhl, Vice President of Consumer Strategy Sales for Hawaiian Telcom. "We are pleased to continue our digital transformation with Netcracker to elevate our order lifecycle and ultimately, our customer support."

"We look forward to partnering with Hawaiian Telcom and helping the company maximize its investments in fiber by improving the experience at every stage of the customer journey," said Rohit Aggarwal, GM at Netcracker. "We are proud to be part of this digital transformation initiative and look forward to what our companies can achieve together."

