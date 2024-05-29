eGain Corporation: Global 50 Manufacturing Giant Trusts eGain for Knowledge-Powered Customer Service

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), the AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced that a Global 50 manufacturing giant has selected eGain as its strategic AI knowledge platform to provide trusted answers for customer service.



A leader in the rapidly growing market for mobility products, the manufacturer was struggling with incorrect and inconsistent answers for customer service due to siloed knowledge and content repositories. Moreover, its incumbent knowledge system was inadequate for generative AI applications and lacked personalization capabilities. The company chose eGain Knowledge Hub (https://www.egain.com/products/knowledge-hub/) for the following reasons:

Rich functionality for content management and knowledge workflows

Generative AI for knowledge automation and conversational guidance

Single source of truth, with extensive multi-lingual support

Pre-built connectors to Salesforce and Confluence, along with open APIs

Innovation in 30 Days (https://www.egain.com/risk-free-trial-customer-engagement-software/), a unique no-risk, no-cost pilot offer from eGain



eGain will power customer self-service for the client to engage thousands of dealers and millions of customers worldwide. Thanks to cutting-edge AI guidance built into the solution, all service agents will handle all types of queries across a wide range of topics, including product selection, use and maintenance, documentation, and promotions.

About eGain

Infused with AI and analytics, eGain Knowledge Hub improves customer experience and reduces cost of service with virtual assistance, self-service, and modern agent desktop tools. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

