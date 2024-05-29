EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Publication of Circular regarding the upcoming Annual General Meeting on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 29 May 2024 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) today published a Circular regarding its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 20 June 2024 on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in accordance with applicable trading rules of Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The announcement is fully available at:
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2024/0529/2024052900392.pdf
IR Contact:
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
29.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1913763 29.05.2024 CET/CEST