Zomedica Corp.: Zomedica Enhances TRUFORMA Platform With Launch of Advanced Canine Cortisol Assay

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or the "Company"), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the launch of its improved canine cortisol assay for the TRUFORMA in-clinic biosensor testing platform. The cortisol assay, one of the most frequently used tests on the platform, now features significant improvements that enhance its precision and accuracy. Zomedica began shipping the new assay to customers earlier this month.

"Since the commercial launch of TRUFORMA, we have continually sought ways to optimize our assays based on field performance feedback," said Ashley Wood, PhD, Zomedica's Vice President of Research and Development. "The cortisol assay is vital for veterinarians, allowing them to perform critical tests such as the Low Dose Dexamethasone suppression test with reference lab accuracy, directly in their clinics. By improving what is already one of our most heavily used assays, we expect to further strengthen the TRUFORMA platform's position in the market."

The TRUFORMA system transforms veterinary practices by enabling rapid in-house diagnostics, eliminating the delays associated with sending samples to external labs. This capability is crucial for enhancing patient care and operational efficiency, offering veterinarians immediate results to make timely treatment decisions. The TRUFORMA platform addresses a $1.5 billion annual recurring revenue opportunity in the US with 14 assays that otherwise are typically sent to outside reference labs for analysis.

"We believe that the enhancements to the cortisol assay make an already valuable tool even better," added T.J. Barclay, Zomedica Professional Services Veterinarian. "The increased dynamic range, which has been improved by over 45%, allows for more effective monitoring of cortisol levels post-treatment, which is essential for managing conditions like Cushing's disease."

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for horses, dogs, and cats by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. Zomedica's mission is to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.zomedica.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements relating to our expectations regarding future results. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, including assumptions with respect to economic growth, demand for the Company's products, the Company's ability to produce and sell its products, sufficiency of our budgeted capital and operating expenditures, the satisfaction by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, our ability to realize upon our business plans and cost control efforts and the impact of COVID-19 on our business, results and financial condition.

Our forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: the outcome of clinical studies, the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and verification and validation studies; uncertainty as to the timing and results of commercialization efforts, as well as the cost of commercialization efforts, including the cost to develop an internal sales force and manage our growth; uncertainty as to our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions; uncertainty as to our ability to supply products in response to customer demand; uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of any required regulatory approvals, and the availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; veterinary acceptance of our products; competition from related products; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; performance by our strategic partners of their obligations under our commercial agreements, including product manufacturing obligations; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to any required clinical trials and regulatory approvals, risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our products, intellectual property protection, risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact upon our business operations generally, including our ability to develop and commercialize our products, and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC and under our profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

