Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 100,029 of its ordinary shares in the period from May 20, 2024, up to and including May 24, 2024, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregate Daily Volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (USD)
Trading Venue
May 20, 2024
400
211.8250
ARCX
May 20, 2024
100
212.1300
XNAS
May 20, 2024
3,361
211.9181
XNYS
May 21, 2024
1,000
211.1200
ARCX
May 21, 2024
200
211.5400
CDRG
May 21, 2024
9
211.1600
EPRL
May 21, 2024
500
211.4880
HRTF
May 21, 2024
1,400
211.0380
XNAS
May 21, 2024
20,220
210.9598
XNYS
May 21, 2024
391
211.2049
XTXD
May 22, 2024
1,100
210.6464
ARCX
May 22, 2024
53
211.3170
BATS
May 22, 2024
33
211.2700
MEMX
May 22, 2024
1,814
210.4511
XNAS
May 22, 2024
26,249
210.2945
XNYS
May 23, 2024
880
207.5561
ARCX
May 23, 2024
38
207.2039
BATS
May 23, 2024
42
207.9900
BATY
May 23, 2024
857
207.1467
KNLI
May 23, 2024
23
207.1800
MEMX
May 23, 2024
1,305
207.8581
XNAS
May 23, 2024
29,530
207.8339
XNYS
May 24, 2024
400
207.9450
ARCX
May 24, 2024
100
209.1500
XNAS
May 24, 2024
10,024
208.1439
XNYS
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 30,306,221.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 201,864,961. The figure of 201,864,961 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Share Buy-Back Details 2024 Share Buy-Back.
