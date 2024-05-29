3D Scanner Market Set to Grow at 13.7% CAGR, Aiming for US$ 7 Billion Revenue by 2034: Fact.MR Analysis

Growing Use of 3D Scanners Attributed to Rising Adoption of 3D Printing for Digital Models

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide sales of 3D scanners are estimated to reach US$ 1.9 billion in 2024, as revealed in the latest research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The global 3D Scanners Market is forecasted to reach US$ 7 billion by 2034-end.

Affordability and accessibility of 3D scanning technology are projected to contribute to their increased demand among more professionals and businesses in their workflows. The easy availability of handheld and portable 3D scanners is expected to increase their sales to improve product scanning capacities. In addition, regulatory standards and compliance needs in various industries, including automotive, healthcare, aerospace, etc., are projected to contribute to the increased adoption of 3D scanning technology.

Key Takeaway from Market Study

The global 3D scanner market has been projected to reach a value of $7 billion by 2034-end.

The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. North America is set to hold a 31.5% share of the global market by 2034-end.

The industrial manufacturing sector is estimated to account for 27% of the global market share by 2034.

Worldwide demand for laser 3D scanners is forecasted to accelerate at a 14.3% CAGR and reach a market value of US$ 3.9 billion by 2034-end.

Sales of 3D scanners in South Korea are approximated to rise at a CAGR of 15.3% through 2034.

"Increasing adoption of 3D scanning in healthcare, expanding application of virtual reality and augmented reality, and growing need for quality inspection and quality control in numerous industries, such as manufacturing, construction, etc., are set to contribute to 3D scanner market growth," says a Fact.MR analyst.

High Popularity of 3D Scanners in the Animation and Entertainment Industry in the United States

Demand for 3D scanners in the United States will increase at a 13.4% CAGR and reach US$ 1 billion by 2034. With the increasing interest of production firms in animation, filmmaking is anticipated to increase demand for 3D scanners in the country. Further, the rising use of 3D scanners in various end-use sectors, including military, media, healthcare, and aviation, contributes to market growth in the United States.

Key Market Players:

Hexagon AB, True Point Laser Scanning LLC, Faro® Technologies Inc., Basic Software Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, Maptek Pty Ltd., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, Trimble Inc., Perceptron, Inc., Creaform, Inc., and 3D Digital Corporation are some of the prominent manufacturers of 3D scanners.

These companies are at the forefront of developing advanced 3D scanning technologies, catering to various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and entertainment. They focus on enhancing precision, speed, and ease of use in their products to meet diverse consumer needs. The market is characterized by continuous innovation, strategic partnerships, and efforts to expand product portfolios to maintain competitive advantage.

Role of 3D Scanning Technology in Industrial Manufacturing

3D scanning technology plays a crucial role in accelerating product development and prototyping in industrial manufacturing. It enables manufacturers to create digital models for design iteration, testing, and simulation while also allowing for the scanning of existing components. This capability significantly speeds up the development of new products, contributing to market growth.

According to a research report by Fact.MR, laser 3D scanners are projected to account for 56% of global market revenue by 2034. These versatile tools are increasingly being adopted across various industries, including engineering, architecture, manufacturing, construction, entertainment, archaeology, and healthcare.

Laser 3D scanners are utilized for a range of tasks such as reverse engineering, inspection, documentation, virtual reality, and quality control. As the benefits of laser 3D scanners become more widely recognized, demand for these devices is expected to rise.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the 3D scanner market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (optical, laser, structured light), configuration (handheld, stationary, cart mounted, shoulder-mounted), end-use industry (industrial manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products, architecture & construction, entertainment & media, automotive), and application (quality control & inspection, reverse engineering, virtual simulation), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

