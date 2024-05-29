Shamal Holding unveils Dubai Harbour Residences, a refined collection of beachfront homes for superior liveability

The first residential project led and curated by Dubai Harbour will offer unrivalled proximity to vibrant marinas and open seas, promising a refined experience of maritime living

DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamal Holding, the owner and curator of Dubai Harbour, has announced its first residential project, Dubai Harbour Residences, featuring a range of apartments and penthouses, Dubai Harbour Residences is designed for superior liveability and will provide a beachfront collection of low-rise residences with epic panoramic sea and city views set against an iconic backdrop.

These refined residences will feature generous layouts, high ceilings, and large terraces designed to be enjoyed year-round. Each home features nautical colour palettes, rich in deep blues and crisp whites, and impeccable textures and finishings.

Residents will have easy access to the upscale amenities, retail and hospitality choices of the region's most vibrant, and comprehensive maritime lifestyle offering. Located at the intersection of the iconic Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters Island, the destination is within easy reach from the city's world famous attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and Ain Dubai. The recently announced new 1500-metre bridge to be launched in collaboration with Dubai's Road and Transport Authority will also facilitate direct exit/entry points to the district, cutting down travel time to the main roads from 12 to 3 minutes, and ensuring a free flow of traffic.

"The launch of Dubai Harbour Residences aligns closely with Shamal's long-term investment strategy and demonstrates our commitment to creating new vibrant communities, in line with Dubai's urban development plans. As more people from around the world choose to call Dubai their home, Shamal is working alongside world-class partners to deliver a pipeline of unique developments across the city that combine contemporary design with the experience and energy of Dubai. As our first residential project at Dubai Harbour, Dubai Harbour Residences will provide a beachfront living unlike any other, with easy access to the amenities, retail and hospitality choices of Dubai Harbour, the region's most unique lifestyle offering, in the world's most dynamic city," said Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal Holding, Owner and Curator of Dubai Harbour.

Internationally acclaimed architectural firm Nikken Sekkei, leading Dubai developer H&H Development and owner Shamal Holding will deliver an industry-defining project, to offer Dubai residents a beachfront and coastal living experience like never before.

Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H Development added, "With nearly two decades of experience creating upscale projects in the UAE, H&H Development is proud to be working with Shamal Holding to introduce Dubai Harbour Residences to the market. With innovation and excellence at the core of everything we do, Dubai Harbour Residences will offer the finest of modern design to one of Dubai's most sought-after beachfront locations, with its cutting-edge architecture and sophisticated interiors."

A carefully curated and purpose-built gateway, Dubai Harbour delivers premier, vibrant and multifaceted seafront residential experiences with a wide range of upscale living, retail, and hospitality experiences. As a manifestation of Dubai's wider urban planning, coastline development and tourism strategies, Dubai Harbour plays a major role in rekindling the city's connection to the sea, providing more options and easier ways for people to explore their own maritime journey. The owning company and curator of Dubai Harbour, Shamal Holding continues to invest its resources as the driving force behind making Dubai Harbour an exceptional seafront district.

About Dubai Harbour

Dubai Harbour is an extraordinary seafront residential district, inspired by our connection to the sea, designed for a maritime lifestyle. The district's unique backdrop, iconic vista, and accessible location are combined with a wide range of living, retail, and hospitality choices, as well as comprehensive berthing facilities, making it the region's most unique lifestyle offering. Dubai Harbour sits just over 30km from both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central Airport (DWC) and is within easy reach from the city's world-famous attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and Expo City.

Dubai Harbour is home to some of the most iconic destinations in Dubai, including Dubai Harbour Marinas, the region's largest marina, the Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal, a world-class facility comprising two purpose built terminal buildings, and Skydive Dubai. Dubai Harbour was voted as winner of the World's Best New Cruise Development at the 1st annual World Cruise Awards 2021. Recently, Dubai Harbour Marinas also received the 5 Gold Anchor accreditation, along with prestigious titles for Clean Marinas and Super Yacht Ready by The Yacht Harbour Association. The region's largest marina achieved an unprecedented feat of securing all three accreditations, not only on its very first try, but simultaneously, marking a world-first achievement under The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA).

As a one-of-a-kind destination, Dubai Harbour continues to attract a wide range of locally and internationally renowned events all year round, including the Dubai International Boat Show. The events play a key role in rekindling the city's connection to the sea, providing additional ways for people to experience their own maritime journey.

As the owning company and curator, Shamal Holding is investing its resources to be the driving force behind making Dubai Harbour an exceptional seafront district.

For more info, please visit: dubaiharbour.com

About H&H Development

H&H Development, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specialises in offering customised, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai DIFC, and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, exemplifies H&H's approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company's further projects, including Alia Developments DIFC and Eden House, also exhibit H&H's commitment to excellence in development.

Visit www.h-h.ae to know more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424550/Shamal_Holding_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424551/Shamal_Holding_2.jpg

