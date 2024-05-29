Diversified Energy Company PLC: Diversified Energy Joins the Russell 2000 Index

A Broader Audience of Investors is Expected to Expand our Shareholder Base and Enhance Trading Liquidity

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC)(NYSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or the "Company") today announced that as part of the annual reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, Diversified is to be included in the Russell 2000® Index effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1st, 2024 according to the preliminary list of additions posted on Friday, May 24th, 2024.

Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified, commented:

"We are excited to join the Russell 2000® Index and increase our exposure to the US investment community, particularly following our solid first quarter results and the recent listing on the NYSE. The Russell 2000® Index is widely regarded as a bellwether of the US economy due to its focus on American small businesses, and our inclusion illustrates the Company's continued financial strength and performance. This is an important milestone for Diversified, and we look forward to communicating with a broader audience of investors, which we expect will expand our shareholder base and enhance the trading liquidity in our stock."

Russell Reconstitution

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Tuesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes.

You can access reference information on the reconstitution process, including member additions and deletions, here: Russell Reconstitution | LSEG

For further information please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a leading global provider of benchmarking, analytics, and data solutions for investors, giving them a precise view of the market relevant to their investment process. A comprehensive range of reliable and accurate indexes provides investors worldwide with the tools they require to measure and benchmark markets across asset classes, styles, or strategies.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products, and index-based derivatives. ???????

FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance, employing transparent rules-based methodology informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell fully embraces the IOSCO Principles, and its Statement of Compliance has received independent assurance. Index innovation is driven by client needs and customer partnerships, allowing FTSE Russell to continually enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

SOURCE: Diversified Energy Company PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com