Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - East West Petroleum Corp. (TSXV: EW) ("East West" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to its news release of April 30th, 2024 the purchaser has now obtained final approvals from New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals and as a result all conditions precedent have been met.

Completion of title transfer will occur in New Zealand on May 30th 2024.

The Company wishes to thank all parties involved in this transaction for their efforts in completing this transaction.

On Behalf of the Board

"Nick DeMare"

Nick DeMare,

Director & Interim CEO

604.685.9316

