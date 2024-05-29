Origin's cap production lines, the first of which is expected to come online during Q4 2024, are designed to mass produce caps and closures made with virgin or recycled PET

Origin's sustainable PET caps and closures enhance recycling circularity, enable "mono-material" containers, cap tethering, lighter packaging, and improved product shelf life

Origin Materials ("Origin") (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world's leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials, and Bachmann Group ("Bachmann"), a leading packaging production and logistics company, announced a strategic partnership to mass produce PET caps and closures.

In Bachmann's existing world-class European manufacturing facilities, Bachmann and Origin will operate the lines to convert virgin and recycled PET into caps, including tethered caps, using high-speed equipment and automation. Origin's caps are positioned to be the first commercially viable PET closures to reach the mass market.

"Today we are announcing our partnership with Bachmann Group, who will assist in the end-to-end operation and automation of our PET cap mass production lines," said Origin Co-CEO and Co-Founder John Bissell. "Bachmann Group will help us produce billions of caps, taking pellet or flake all the way to finished closures. We share a commitment to sustainability and look forward to a productive partnership."

Bissell added: "Bachmann Group, based in Switzerland, is a more than 50-year-old group of companies with deep expertise in logistics, quality assurance, and packaging production, including high-volume, sophisticated products like coffee capsules requiring high-precision manufacturing. They provide innovative technology services to some of the world's leading food, beverage, and healthcare companies. We are thrilled with this partnership and look forward to bringing our sustainable PET caps and closures to the market starting later this year."

Reto Bachmann, CEO of Bachmann Group, stated, "This development represents a significant change for the industry, marking a sustainability breakthrough that emphasizes our commitment to environmental stewardship. Our innovative approach enhances product quality and aligns with our goal of reducing environmental impact, revolutionizing the industry's achievement in PET cap and closure production. This milestone showcases Bachmann Group's exceptional expertise as a leading manufacturing company committed to providing innovative solutions that adhere to the highest standards of quality and sustainability. In line with our commitment to sustainability, we are proud to operate our facilities on 100% renewable energy, ensuring our production processes are as environmentally friendly as our products."

Origin's PET caps and closures are a transformative leap forward in packaging, improving recyclability including through cap tethering, enabling light-weighting, and extending product shelf-life while addressing a greater than $65 billion market. In conjunction with world-class partners like Bachmann Group, we are solving the most difficult sustainability challenges, in alignment with our core mission to help transition the world to sustainable materials.

Origin's PCO 1881-compatible caps, which can be made with virgin or recycled PET, will be available beginning in Q4 2024, with PCO 1881-compatible tethered caps and other cap types to follow afterward. To learn more about Origin's PET caps and closures, visit our website or contact commercialorder@originmaterials.com.

About Origin Materials

Origin is the world's leading carbon negative materials company with a mission to enable the world's transition to sustainable materials. Our innovative technologies include PET caps and closures that bring recycling circularity and enhanced performance to a ~$65 billion market, specialty materials, and our patented biomass conversion platform that transforms carbon into sustainable materials for a wide range of end products addressing a ~$1 trillion market. Origin's technology, economics, and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

About Bachmann Group

The Bachmann Group is a renowned Swiss company specializing in advanced plastic, aluminum, and fiber technologies. Based in Switzerland, the company has established a strong reputation for its innovative packaging solutions across the food, non-food, healthcare, and capsule sectors. Bachmann Group leverages state-of-the-art technology and a highly skilled team to offer customized solutions tailored to the specific needs of their clients. Their commitment to quality and sustainability ensures that they remain at the forefront of the industry. For more information, visit www.bachmann.ch.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that Origin Materials may be unable to successfully commercialize its products; the effects of competition on Origin Materials' business; the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Origin; disruptions and other impacts to Origin's business as a result of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, the impact of severe weather events, and other global health or economic crises; changes in customer demand; and those factors discussed in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2024 under the heading "Risk Factors," and other documents Origin Materials has filed, or will file, with the SEC.

Contacts:

Origin Materials

Investors: ir@originmaterials.com

Media: media@originmaterials.com

Bachmann Group

Nino Gisler, Head of Sales

nino.gisler@bachmann.ch