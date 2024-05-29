Anzeige
29.05.2024 | 13:06
Bybit Offers Exclusive P2P Trading Rewards with A 6,000 USDT Prize Pool for Selected Users

DUBAI, UAE, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce exclusive P2P trading rewards for selected users.

Bybit Offers Exclusive P2P Trading Rewards with A 6,000 USDT Prize Pool for Selected Users

From now until June 6, 2024, 10 AM UTC, users have the opportunity to win from the 6,000 USDT prize pool by simply completing a few quick steps.

Spots are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Register now to become one of the first 200 participants and secure your rewards. For more information, visit this page.

Bybit P2P offers a user-friendly interface on both mobile and web platforms, making it convenient for users to exchange fiat and crypto pairs. With over 570 payment methods and support for more than 60 local currencies, combined with a simple three-step trading process, Bybit is setting a new standard for efficiency and accessibility in the cryptocurrency trading space.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2424444/Bybit_Offers_Exclusive_P2P_Trading_Rewards_A_6_000_USDT.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-offers-exclusive-p2p-trading-rewards-with-a-6-000-usdt-prize-pool-for-selected-users-302157935.html

