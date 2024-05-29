International Star, Inc.: International Star Enters into LOI to License Rolling Room Corporation's Advanced Pre-Proll Processing Technology as Part of Its North American Expansion and Planned European Introduction

ILST expects to expand rapidly in US Markets using Rolling Rock Corporation's (RCC) Advanced Solventless Concentrate Technology

Partnership plans to launch Premium New Products initially in Canada through existing partnerships

RCC's Unique Clean Processing Technologies and Products for Concentrates and Products provide ILST with a competitive edge in North American and European Markets

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / International Star, Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) (the "Company" or "ILST") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent between ILST and Rolling Room Corporation (RRC).

Under the terms of the LOI, RRC and ILST will be partnering to bring innovative pre-rolled cannabis products to the North American and European markets. This planned expansion is expected to start with a rapid deployment in Canada, followed by the United States and ultimately Europe. This strategy is part of the Company's plan to increase shareholder value by growing revenues through brand and market expansion and revolutionary products.

RRC is committed to quality consistency and consumer satisfaction. They specialize in developing innovative pre-roll solventless cannabis products, leveraging advanced processing technologies to ensure their products meet the highest industry expectations. RRC's pioneering techniques and robust product lineup are a testament to their dedication to elevating the cannabis pre-roll market through technological excellence and creative solutions. Visit RRC's website https://rollingroomcorporation.com to learn more about their business.

Todd Masse, CEO of ILST, commented, "Our collaboration with Rolling Room Corporation harnesses cutting-edge pre-roll processing technology and deep market insights. We are set to redefine the consumer experience in the cannabis industry globally. Starting with Canada and swiftly moving to the USA and Europe, our goal is to deliver unparalleled product quality and consistency under the brands we represent."

Steve Mix, CEO of Rolling Room Corporation, added, "We are thrilled to join forces with ILST to bring our advanced pre-roll technologies to new markets. Our commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with ILST's vision. Together, we will set a new standard in the cannabis industry, ensuring consumers have access to the highest quality pre-rolled products available."

About Rolling Room

Rolling Room Corporation specializes in the development of innovative pre-roll cannabis products, focusing on advanced processing technologies that ensure quality, consistency, and consumer satisfaction. Known for its pioneering techniques and a robust product lineup, Rolling Room is dedicated to elevating the cannabis pre-roll market through technological excellence and creative solutions

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC: ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity Inc. ("BEi") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BEi owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with affiliates of Ice Cube and Kevin Smith to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

