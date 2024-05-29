Toggle3D.AI Inc.: Toggle3D.ai Wins Enterprise Customer Deal After Launching Suite of GPT AI 3D Solutions Led by Former Microsoft Executive, in Partnership with Nextech3D.ai

Growing interest from various industries-including jewelry, automotive, and consumer packaged goods (CPG)-in converting CAD files to photorealistic 2K, 4K, and even 8K renders

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC Pink:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C), an innovative AI-powered company specializing in AI-powered 3D modeling, has announced a significant enterprise deal with a large jewelry manufacturer. The company's advanced GPT AI technology, which converts CAD files and applies high-quality 4K textures to create superior 4K 3D models, played a crucial role in securing this partnership. This development comes shortly after the launch of Toggle3D.ai's GPT AI 3D product solutions, created in collaboration with Nextech3D.ai and led by CEO Hareesh Achi, a former Microsoft executive. Training for the jewelry manufacturer is scheduled to commence in June 2024. The contract's value, based on variable usage fees, is projected to be between $100,000 and $300,000 annually.

Sample render if 3D model jewelry from a CAD file watch with dark background/bangle with white background.

The jewelry manufacturer will leverage Toggle's GPT Generative Rendering and GPT Texture generation to apply gold and other textures to their jewelry designs and render the pieces in breathtaking 2K and 4K photos. This contract highlights the growing interest from various industries-including jewelry, automotive, and consumer packaged goods (CPG)-in converting CAD files to photorealistic 2K, 4K, and even 8K renders.

The contract's value, based on variable usage fees, is projected to be between $100,000 and $300,000 annually.. The pricing of the renderings is variable and depends on the volume of images or renderings produced using Toggle's AI rendering studio. The jewelry manufacturer has an estimated 250,000 CAD files to be processed annually. Toggle currently offers rendering services at a cost of $5 per render for low-volume production, scaling down to $2 per render for orders exceeding 10,000 renders. The entire production process utilizes Toggle's proprietary Generative Pre-trained Transformer (GPT) rendering studio, which is designed to scale the production of renders/photos into millions based on a single CAD file, applying textures to create stunning 3D models at scale.

Both Toggle3D.ai and Nextech3D.ai's executive leadership believe the AI-driven shift from 2D to 3D modeling in e-commerce is in its early stages. This transformation, anticipated to span multiple decades, is already underway with major brands and companies incorporating 3D models and augmented reality (AR) shopping experiences. Prominent adopters include Amazon, Walmart, CB2, IKEA, Sephora, Target, and more.

Suite of GPT's:

GPT 2D image search engine for 3D models that delivers 3D meshes based on 2D images.

GPT text based 3D search engine that takes text prompts to provide a 3D mesh based on description. Watch a video demo of the 3D search engine

GPT that detects walls/floors in a 2D image in our proprietary decorator tool. This allows changing the color of your room's walls/floors.

GPT that can read a selected portion of a 3D rendering and erase it (Magic Eraser)

Watch a video showcasing the proprietary decorator tool and magic eraser

GPT Generating textures and PBR materials from text prompts

Watch a video demo of generating textures from text prompts

GPT Generating PBR maps from texture/color images

GPT Texture expansion: expanding a small patch of structured textures into larger, high-resolution textures.

GPT Texture generation form patches: Generating a texture from a small patch for unstructured textures (woods, marbles, etc) Watch a video demo of the texture generation from patches

GPT Generative Rendering: Generating alternative renderings/photos from textured and untextured 3D models using text prompts - a tool for ideating alternative designs.

About Toggle3D.ai

Toggle3D.ai(CSE:TGGL) (OTC:TGGLF (FSE:Q0C) is a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models, serving various industries within the $160 billion CGI market. With its Augmented Reality-based rapid prototyping web app, Toggle3D empowers designers, artists, marketers, and eCommerce owners to effortlessly convert, texture, customize, and publish high-quality 3D models and experiences, regardless of technical or 3D design expertise.

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

