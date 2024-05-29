Hex Technologies: No Code, No Problem: Hex's New Tools Help Data and Business Teams Explore Data Together Plus New Snowflake Ventures Investment

Hex's new no-code workflows help less technical business users answer complex questions with data, and a new investment from Snowflake Ventures doubles down on Hex's mission to build the unified front end for the data stack.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Hex today announced end-to-end no-code workflows to help data teams and less technical domain experts explore data together in its leading platform for collaborative analytics and data science. These new capabilities extend the power of Hex to the millions of people on finance, ops, product, engineering, sales, and marketing teams who want to answer complex questions with data but don't have the right tools. Hex's strategic partnership with Snowflake and its new investment support Hex's expansion into new users and functions.

Hex Brings Everyone Together With Data

New no-code tools unlock powerful data tools for users of any technical skill set.

Most of the advanced data tools today are designed around pixel-perfect dashboards. These tools are not intended for the complex, deep analytical work that drives decisions. Hex is the fastest way to work with data and now everyone can use it. With Hex, you can go from a quick question to a deep-dive analysis to a beautiful, interactive data app in one end-to-end workflow - no jumping between different tools.

The new features of Hex's no-code capabilities include:

Warehouse Data Browsing - Preview and import warehouse data without writing queries. Previously, only data teams or code-literate analysts could see and work with warehouse data. With Hex's new data browsing, it's easy for anyone, technical or not, to find the right data and jump into an analysis.

- Preview and import warehouse data without writing queries. Previously, only data teams or code-literate analysts could see and work with warehouse data. With Hex's new data browsing, it's easy for anyone, technical or not, to find the right data and jump into an analysis. Spreadsheet-Style Calculations - Run spreadsheet formulas inside Hex tables. Spreadsheets are a familiar way for millions of business stakeholders to work with and manipulate data. By adding these functions to tables in Hex, data and business teams can answer questions together.

- Run spreadsheet formulas inside Hex tables. Spreadsheets are a familiar way for millions of business stakeholders to work with and manipulate data. By adding these functions to tables in Hex, data and business teams can answer questions together. Endorsed Statuses - Signify assets that are official, legitimate, and approved for use. As the number of people who work with data grows, data leaders need a way to maintain trust. Endorsed statuses clearly mark which objects have been vetted by the data team.

"Our mission has always been to bring everyone together with data. Our new no-code workflows are the next step to lowering the floor of Hex for users of all levels," said Barry McCardel, CEO and co-founder of Hex. "With Snowflake's new investment, we are doubling down on our strategic partnership and our plans for the unified front end of the data stack."

For over two years, Hex has partnered with Snowflake to bring scalable data science workflows to teams worldwide. Hex's integration with Snowpark helps data teams rapidly explore data, build predictive analyses, and operationalize their work through interactive data apps for the business.

"The Snowflake AI Data Cloud and Hex are at the forefront of unlocking data for technical and non-technical users alike," said Harsha Kapre, Director - Snowflake Ventures, Snowflake. "We're increasing our investment in Hex to deepen our partnership so we can further deliver powerful data tools, like Hex's new end-to-end no-code workflows, to our customers."

"The tight integration between Hex and Snowflake's AI Data Cloud enables us to rapidly build and operationalize powerful use cases for our data, like predicting customer churn," said Sai Sashank Srigiriraju, Principal, Growth Strategy at ClickUp.

Learn more about Hex or follow along on X, LinkedIn, and the Hex blog for more updates.





