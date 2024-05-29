Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTC Pink: CBIH) announces the engagement of StoneBridge Advisory (stonebridgema.com) for CBIH's company valuation. The Colorado-based firm specializes in business valuations as well as mergers and acquisitions, boasting over three decades of experience in the industry. They represent businesses for sale, and their expertise lies in in-depth professional valuation reports that are IRS Revenue Ruling 59-60 compliant, and meet the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice.

"As our company continues to evolve and reconstruct itself, we are being approached multiple times per month with potential merger and acquisitions discussions, therefore, having a precise valuation becomes indispensable. It provides useful information to assess compatibility, softens potential disagreements on transaction terms and facilitates negotiations that could benefit all stakeholders" says John Jones, CBIH Treasurer and Director.

From a strategic point of view, a valuation could enhance strategic decision-making, and attract investment. However, it is expected to transcend mere financial metrics, as it helps to identify growth opportunities, and navigate competitive and rapidly changing industries. This applies especially to medical cannabis, as the pending reclassification of the plant by the U.S. government could soon approach.

"This legal rehabilitation of cannabis could unlock new avenues for business partnerships/opportunities, funding, and banking services. Consequently, CBIH is preparing to seize these advantages, ensuring we are equipped to navigate any scenario that could offer substantial benefits to our company and its shareholders," states Viviana Camacho, CBIH Corporate Controller.

CBIH's business program has advanced around multiple edges allowing our valuation to extend beyond traditional financial indicators, acting as a critical framework for assessing our company's worth, pinpointing expansion possibilities, and steering through the dynamic landscape of the medical cannabis market.

There is no doubt that valuation is a tool to foster growth, market comparison for our impending sales process, and ensure long-term sustainability. It is a cornerstone of effective business management, and overall corporate governance which is critical for this period in the life of our company.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

For more information contact us at:

(214) 733-0868

ir@cbih.net

Dante Picazo

CEO - CBIH

Website: www.cbih.net

X: www.twitter.com/cbihstock

Instagram: www.instagram.com/CBIHSTOCK

Investor Relations:

East Coast

Peter Nicosia

Bull in Advantage, LLC

Phone: 585-703-6565

Email: Info@BlueHorseshoeStocks.com

West Coast

Zach Logan

Pacific Capital Markets LLC

Phone: 858.864.0011

Email: pacificcapitalmarketsllc@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210699

SOURCE: Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings