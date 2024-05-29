12.7% increase in total revenue as compared to Q1 2023

79.1% increase in advertising revenue as compared to Q1 2023

38.0% increase in subscriptions revenue as compared to Q1 2023

Net investment gains of $3.1M from our investment portfolio

Ended the quarter with total cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $44.9M

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated financial results for three months ended March 31, 2024 of the Company (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-months period ended March 31, 2024:

Completed the quarter with total cash and cash equivalents, due from brokers, investments and equity investments of $44,871,206 as compared to $42,943,109 as at December 31, 2023;

Advertising revenue of $1,415,686 as compared to $790,494 for the three months ended March 31, 2023;

Subscription revenue of $303,873 as compared to $220,251 for the three months ended March 31, 2023;

Net investment gains of $3,310,372 from our investment portfolio as compared to net investment gains of $3,428,775 for the three months ended March 31, 2023;

Net income and comprehensive income of $1,605,886 (basic earnings per share of $0.01) as compared to $2,265,931 (basic earnings per share of $0.02) for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

"This quarter has been a testament to EarthLabs' resilience and foresight, amid an evolving market landscape," said Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and CEO of EarthLabs. "Our significant growth in both advertising and subscription revenues underscores our expanding influence in the commodities sector. The current surge in the global commodities market presents a unique opportunity, and EarthLabs is positioned to capitalize on this trend through innovative solutions and strategic acquisitions. By continually enhancing our media portfolio and investing in cutting-edge technology, we are not only keeping pace with industry changes but also driving them. Our goal remains steadfast: to provide unmatched value and service to our clients while setting new standards in the mining and technology sectors. The strong financial performance of Q1 2024 marks just the beginning of what promises to be a year of growth and achievement for EarthLabs."

Summary of financial results

The following are selected interim condensed consolidated financial results as at and for the three ended March 31, 2024, with comparatives:

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income highlights Three months ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Advertising revenue $ 1,415,686 $ 790,494 Subscriptions revenue 303,873 220,251 Sales of exploration maps 64,703 88,310 Net investment gains 3,310,372 3,428,775 Other income 278,246 241,514 Operating, general and administrative (2,633,349 ) (1,738,610 ) Research and development expenses (719,786 ) (410,546 ) Total expenses (3,390,246 ) (2,154,236 ) Loss from equity investment (14,840 ) (46,302 ) Income tax expense (361,908 ) (302,8750 ) Net income and comprehensive income for the period 1,605,886 2,265,931 Earnings per common share for the period - basic and diluted 0.01 0.02

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial

position highlights March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,718,852 $ 5,227,657 Due from brokers 987,026 485,949 Accounts receivable, net of expected credit losses 504,355 120,253 Investments, at fair value 38,041,816 35,091,151 Equity investment 2,123,512 2,138,352 Income tax receivable 877,989 854,023 Property, equipment and right-of-use assets 1,269,992 1,252,737 Intangible Assets 3,019,303 3,127,000 Goodwill 624,290 624,290 Total assets 51,512,266 49,251,445 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,269,315 1,287,021 Deferred revenue 2,055,281 1,921,102 Total promissory note 998,868 980,971 Total lease liabilities 1,125,643 1,155,154 Deferred tax liabilities 590,564 204,690 Total liabilities 6,136,285 5,589,812 Share capital, contributed surplus, and warrants 52,332,819 52,224,357 Deficit (6,956,838 ) (8,562,724 )

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) (FSE: 8EK0) is a mining investment, technology, and media company that aims to provide strategic leverage to the metals and mining sector through investments, royalties and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette

Executive Chairman and CEO

EarthLabs Inc.

Tel: 647-345-7720

Email: investors@earthlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), OTC Best Market "(OTCQX") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "estimates", "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "upgraded", "offset", "limited", "contained", "reflecting", "containing", "remaining", "to be", "periodically", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.

Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

