Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva), a leading global health security provider of CBRN medical countermeasures, announced that it donated a supply of autoinjectors specifically an antidotal treatment for chemical nerve agents to Ukraine through the rescEU reserve of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to aid civilians affected by the war in Ukraine.1 Medical countermeasures (MCMs), such as the ATNAA (Antidote Treatment Nerve Agent Autoinjector), are instrumental in protecting the lives of civilians and military in the event of a chemical nerve agent attack.

This donation was coordinated with the European Commission, which in 2022, established an operational system under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to channel in-kind donations from the private sector to Ukraine, Moldova, and neighboring EU countries. Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU coordinates emergency supply items, therapeutics and medicines, medical devices, shelter items, and more from private and public companies and entities and non-EU governmental institutions that become part of the rescEU reserve to offer an additional layer of protection when disasters strike. The Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) in Poland acts on behalf of the European Commission and rescEU to receive the donation and arrange for local transport to Ukraine.

"The rescEU reserve allows the EU to respond more quickly to medical needs caused by health crises, like the war in Ukraine," said Kindeva's Tom Handel, Commercial Head Injectables Health Security. "Meridian Medical Technologies (Meridian), which merged with Kindeva Drug Delivery in December 2022 to create a leading drug-device CDMO, is the global health security business unit of Kindeva. The company has been putting emergency care treatment options into the hands of military and civilian defenders for more than 60 years and will continue to do so as a combined organization. Kindeva is pleased we were able to work with the European Commission to donate our chemical nerve agent antidote autoinjectors to boost Ukraine's CBRN stockpile."

For more information about what items can be donated, visit European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations.

About Kindeva Drug Delivery

Kindeva Drug Delivery is a global contract development and manufacturing organization focused on drug-device combination products. We develop and manufacture products across a broad range of drug-delivery formats, including pulmonary nasal, injectable, and transdermal. Our service offerings span early-stage feasibility through commercial scale drug product fill-finish, container closure system manufacturing, and drug-device product assembly. Kindeva serves a global client base from our state-of-the-art manufacturing, research, and development facilities located across the U.S. and U.K.

1 The delivered goods are meant for emergency aid to Ukraine and are not intended for commercial use in the EU.

