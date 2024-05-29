Unlocking efficiency: TrinaTracker's smart upgrades revitalize solar power plant

CHANGZHOU, China, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A photovoltaic power plant in Shandong province, one of the earliest projects in the field, recently encountered efficiency bottlenecks due to its aging technology. To tackle the growing operational and maintenance issues and the decline in power generation efficiency, TrinaTracker, a leading provider of smart tracker solutions under Trinasolar, drew on its extensive expertise and advanced digital intelligence technology, Smart Control System, to carry out a landmark technological transformation.

The core of the upgrade involved replacing the power station's outdated electronic control system with TrinaTracker's self-developed TCUs and NCUs. This resolved communications barriers and improved the security defense mechanism. TrinaTracker's meticulously crafted stow strategy automatically activates when high winds strike, intelligently adjusting the tracker based on real-time meteorological data to mitigate risks posed by poor weather. In addition, the TCU identifies motor overloads and triggers the stow program, preventing structural damage caused by overcurrent and ensuring long-term stability and safety.

To unlock the power generation potential, TrinaTracker integrated its SuperTrack smart algorithms, equipped with the Smart Backtracking Algorithm (SBA) and Smart Tracking Algorithm (STA). SBA uses a patented mini-shading model to construct a 3D map using terrain data, enabling self-learning and self-optimization for real-time sensing of parameters and maximizing tracker advantages. The STA relies on the Bifacial Irradiance Model to determine the optimal tracker angle for cloudy and rainy conditions, minimizing rotation and extending operational hours.

The incorporation of Trina Smart Cloud has revolutionized conventional operational and maintenance practices. The platform enables real-time monitoring, prompt fault detection and display, and features such as data sharing, digital maps and health diagnosis to improve overall operational efficiency and ensure the power plant's health.

The O&M company overseeing the power station praised TrinaTracker's "comprehensive technical reform strategy" for significantly resolving operational faults and ensuring robust system operations through the integration of digital monitoring and intelligent tracking technology.

In the rapidly evolving photovoltaic industry, technological innovation is the driving force propelling the sector forward. TrinaTracker's Smart Control System is deployed globally, with contracts exceeding 6.2GW across 16 countries and regions. The company is committed to a customer-centric approach, continuously refining and innovating its systems through field projects and collaborative effort to drive down costs and boost efficiency for PV power stations, catalyzing the evolution toward a new type of power system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423130/shandong_renquan_project_picture.jpg

