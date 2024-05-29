Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Künstliche Intelligenz lässt die Nachfrage explodieren - so profitieren Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.05.2024 | 14:06
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantcast Launches Innovative Advertising Platform, Inviting Agencies and Advertisers of All Sizes to the Open Web

Quantcast's Self-Serve Platform Unlocks the Open Internet for All Independent Agencies and Advertisers, Marking a New Era in Programmatic Advertising

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantcast, a leader in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to programmatic advertising, has launched a self-serve platform designed to simplify advertising on the open internet for independent agencies and advertisers. This initiative empowers businesses of all sizes to tap into new audiences, offering tools and insights previously available only to the largest ad spenders.


Quantcast's new product provides a solution to the evolving digital marketing landscape, where privacy concerns are phasing out traditional cookie-based advertising methods. The new platform enables a smooth shift to cookieless advertising, helping independent agencies and advertisers stay competitive and effective in their marketing efforts.

Key features of the new self-serve technology include:

  • AI-Driven Insights: Users gain access to award-winning AI and machine learning capabilities, enabling the high-performance advertising that has established Quantcast as a leader in the field.
  • Simplified Campaign Management: The intuitive interface makes programmatic advertising accessible to all, allowing for easy campaign setup, management, and analysis.
  • ComprehensiveCookieless Solutions: The platform provides innovative and proven measurement and targeting solutions that do not rely on third-party cookies.

"Today's legacy DSPs are too complex, too time-consuming, and too dependent on third-party cookies," said Konrad Feldman, CEO of Quantcast. "Our goal is to empower businesses of all sizes to effectively reach their audiences, bringing the simplicity and efficiency of the walled gardens to the expansive and diverse open internet. There is a huge opportunity for marketers to improve their advertising performance and drive meaningful results."

While many small and midsize businesses are adept at utilizing social media ad platforms to reach potential customers, this launch provides the same straightforward access to the open web, where consumers spend the majority of their time.

"As an independent agency, we rely on Quantcast for their robust audience insights and superior performance," said Riley Mackey, Associate Media Director of Charts+Darts. "With the platform, we've achieved outstanding results for our client Yokohama. In our first cookieless campaign, we helped them achieve their most efficient quarter yet by doubling audience reach while lowering CPA by 46 percent, and decreasing the cost per incremental visit by 55 percent."

The self-serve platform is available effective immediately, with Quantcast offering dedicated support to help new users maximize its benefits. Independent agencies and advertisers looking to thrive in the new era of digital advertising are encouraged to sign up and explore the capabilities of Quantcast's latest innovation.

For more information about Quantcast and the new self-serve platform, please visit www.quantcast.com.

About Quantcast

Quantcast is a pioneer in programmatic advertising and leader in applying AI to the digital advertising landscape. Founded in 2006, the company's mission is to radically simplify advertising on the open internet. Brands and agencies of all sizes use the award-winning Quantcast Advertising Platform to plan, activate, and measure impactful campaigns based on real-time data.

Media Contact
Quantcast@5wpr.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423486/Quantcast_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/quantcast-launches-innovative-advertising-platform-inviting-agencies-and-advertisers-of-all-sizes-to-the-open-web-302157543.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.