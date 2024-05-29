Shutterstock, Inc.: Shutterstock Studios Sweeps Awards Season with 15 Telly Awards and Four Webby Honors

Global production house brings innovative, immersive and virtual production to commercial storytelling for award-winning campaigns

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock Studios , a division of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) offering end-to-end solutions for global production, including photography, video, animation, virtual production and 3D needs, announced today an impressive roster of industry award wins, taking home 15 Telly Awards, four Webby Honors and a Webby Nomination for its best-in-class work. Utilizing a variety of high-end production techniques and powerful storytelling, Shutterstock Studios secured the prestigious awards on behalf of clients across multiple industries, including Lenovo, Carhartt, Quill, and nonprofit SOMA.

"From the coast of São Tomé to the campus of UNC Chapel Hill, our team has traveled far and wide to tell the incredible stories that were honored with Telly and Webby awards this season," said Aiden Darné, VP and Head of Global Production at Shutterstock Studios. "I am grateful to our clients for their trust and partnership and to our team for their creativity and flawless execution. We are excited to maintain this momentum as we bring the full power of our diverse offerings to more projects than ever before."

Shutterstock Studios received multiple gold, silver and bronze awards across categories including craft & editing, videography & cinematography, social responsibility, not-for-profit, documentary and more. The 45th Telly Awards had a record-breaking year, honoring excellence in video and television across all screens and judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies. Fellow winners include Adobe, Calvin Klein, ESPN, LinkedIn, Mother Jones, MTV Entertainment Studios, NASA, the LA Clippers (NBA), PlayStation Studios, Sawhorse Productions, TelevisaUnivison and more.

"The caliber of the work this season truly has reflected the theme of going beyond the frame. Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues," shares Telly Awards Managing Director Amanda Needham. "The Telly Awards is uniquely positioned to meet the industry where it's actually making work, be that on television or TikTok."

Shutterstock Studios' work was also recognized across multiple categories at the 28th Annual Webby Awards, including best video editing, best use of video or moving image, best use of vertical video, and sustainability & environment. The Webby Awards received more than 13,000 entries from more than 70 countries this year, placing Shutterstock Studios' work in the top 10 percent of all entries. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Last week, Shutterstock also won five gold, silver and bronze awards at Clube da Criatividade Portugal.

These awards are the latest in a series of wins for Shutterstock Studios, demonstrating the high caliber of its output. Established in 2020 and led by a team with experience at brands like VICE and Refinery29, Shutterstock Studios has proven itself to be an industry leader in commercial, TV, and traditional production to immersive, 3D, virtual production and beyond. It serves as a creative partner to the most innovative brands, including Amazon, L'Oréal, P&G, Sony and many more.

Shutterstock Studios will also host an Immersive Showcase today in New York City in an exclusive live demonstration to show the power of virtual production, 3D modeling, and mobile game-building. Global experts in virtual production will host keynotes and workshops on why extended reality and NeRF technology is indispensable for companies looking to deliver high-quality productions at scale. Shutterstock Studios leaders' will also be present at Cannes Lions next month to share insights on how this new technology can help bring a brand's vision to life.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK ) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world's largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to an all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service-all using the latest in innovative technology-Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

