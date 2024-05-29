INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Licensing Expo Gathers Highest Number of Retailers to Date and Over 12,000 Guests Meeting in Vegas on the Future of Licensing

Increased retail engagement, curated design, elevated matchmaking and endless new to show innovation increased opportunities to connect with upcoming and world-leading brands.

Licensing Expo, the premier global event for brand licensing, IP extension, partnerships and collaborations, organized by Informa Markets Global Licensing Group and sponsored by Licensing International, convened more than 12,000 international attendees from all categories to engage with more than 5,000 brands represented on the show floor, including 106 first time exhibiting brands, upholding Licensing Expo as the most important annual stage for brand expansion around the world.

Recording a 35 percent increase and a record-high number of qualified retailers, Licensing Expo hosted domestic and international brands across entertainment, sports, fashion, food and beverage, toys and art and design. Top retailers shopping the show floor included Amazon, Burlington Stores, GameStop, Hallmark Cards, Hot Topic, Inditex, Kohls, Lids, Lowes, Macy's, Primark, Target, TJX, Urban Outfitters, Walmart among many more.

"This year we challenged ourselves to reimagine how we service the global industry, and Licensing Expo continues to find new ways to provide the essential resources throughout the year that keep our businesses connected, informed, educated and engaged," Anna Clarke, SVP, Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets. "The highest quality of brands, speakers, thought leaders and retailers, all in one place, held critical conversations that will drive the future of the industry, spark new ideas and reinforce impactful relationships.

Utilizing customer insights, engagement data and market research, three days of live programming was presented throughout the show agenda including highlights in technological, sustainable and forward-driven thinking advancements such as an artificial intelligence (AI) keynote by Zack Kass, former go-to-market at OpenAI; a look at where new franchises might come from with podcasting giant Guy Raz and Wondery's Nicole Blake; an exclusive look into the 2024 global licensing Industry with Maura Regan, President of Licensing International; uncovering the future of sustainable retail with Helena Mansell-Stopher, CEO of Products of Change; a brand licensing forecast with Ben Roberts, Content Director of License Global; and the first-ever Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) panel, hosting executives from Toys R Us, ALDO and Spin Master.

Paris Hilton spoke intimately to an overflowing audience about her personal journey and what is to come from her global media brand and IP company, 11:11 Media, alongside co-founder Bruce Gersh.

Top exhibiting companies at Licensing Expo included globally renowned brands such as LEGO, Warner Bros. Discovery, Coca-Cola, The Walt Disney Company, Beanstalk, Mattel, Crunchyroll, Amazon MGM Studios, CD Projekt Red, Airstream, Riot Games, NASCAR and Nintendo, among countless more properties and representatives. Entertainment powerhouses SEGA and Hasbro unveiled never-before-seen and unreleased products as well as production studios Paramount, BBC and SONY debuting new movie posters for upcoming 2024 and 2025 releases alongside limited edition anniversary celebrations and collaborations. The dedicated Meetings Platform facilitated a record-high 8,500 pre-booked meetings across the three days to continue to enable connections and drive the business of brands forward.

"The energy is the reason we come to Licensing Expo every year. The deal making, the licensors, licensees, retailers, it is all valuable. It is where the magic happens. And the retailers there, that is really where the fun starts to happen," Sam Ferguson, SVP Global Licensing, Jazwares LLC.

Five-time Grammy Award winner CeeLo Green took to the stage at the Licensing Expo Opening Night Party, with country trio, Chapel Hart, and young indie star, Jordyn Sugar, opening the show for an unforgettable night of celebration. Opry Entertainment, representing Chapel Hart and Treimage, representing Jordyn Sugar and CeeLo Green were both present throughout the expo as well, bringing culture and music to the forefront. At the end of the evening, Pixis Drones closed out the night with an illuminated sky show.

The show closed with a vibrant performance by Loud Luxury at elite Hakkasan Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated next edition of Licensing Expo will return May 20-22, 2025, at Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

