ExpressionEdits, a biotechnology company optimizing protein expression using AI and proprietary intronization technology, announced today a $13 million seed funding round co-led by Octopus Ventures and redalpine, with participation from BlueYard Capital, Wilbe Capital, Acequia Capital, Amino Collective, and Hawktail.

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Kärt Tomberg, Professor Allan Bradley, and Dr. Liliana Antunes based on research from the University of Cambridge, the company's proprietary intronization technology revolutionizes gene design by mimicking the natural genetic landscape. By strategically incorporating multiple short noncoding DNA sequences known as introns into artificial genes, ExpressionEdits has achieved significant enhancements in gene expression which leads to better protein production.

The funding will accelerate candidate selection for preclinical studies and develop a pipeline of protein-based therapeutics. The primary focus for the pipeline will be recombinant proteins that have historically faced production and manufacturing challenges based on current technology.

"At ExpressionEdits, we're revolutionizing gene expression by putting introns back where they belong, resulting in significant improvements in production," said Dr. Kärt Tomberg, CEO Co-Founder, ExpressionEdits. "Our platform empowers precise decisions on which introns to use, where to place them, and how many, unlocking unprecedented levels of protein expression. Our mission is to be the pioneers in making protein therapeutics readily available and accessible to patients."

The company's AI-powered platform integrates millions of biological data points with machine learning algorithms, enabling automated optimization of gene design. This transformative technology empowers ExpressionEdits to predict and prioritize key properties of genes, unlocking the production of previously elusive therapeutic proteins.

"We believe that the ExpressionEdits platform can become the fabric for any protein expression system, from antibody manufacturing to in vivo therapeutics," said Dr. Hugo Villanueva, Investor, Octopus Ventures. "We're excited to support Kärt and the ExpressionEdits team to revitalise healthcare through their mission of improving protein expression to produce novel genetic medicines."

"ExpressionEdits unravels the significance and the opportunities of introns, which were once relegated to the dark matter of the human genome," said Michael Sidler, Founding Partner at redalpine. "Their proprietary intronization technology unlocks the capacity to express highly complex molecules previously deemed unattainable, while regulating them with precision. This opens up a groundbreaking new frontier in the recombinant protein therapy space, and we firmly believe that ExpressionEdits will spearhead the growth of this rapidly expanding field."

ExpressionEdits' Genetic Syntax Engine is a computational gene editing platform that uses advanced AI and deep biological insights to predict and redesign genes to unlock protein expression across therapeutic modalities. The technology aims to improve the effectiveness and precision of gene therapies, allowing for lower doses to achieve therapeutic levels, thus minimizing toxicity, and expanding the genetic toolbox to further support the targeting of specific tissues, and increasing protein expression levels.

ExpressionEdits is a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to enhancing protein expression using advanced AI and proprietary intron technology. Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, ExpressionEdits is committed to advancing genetic medicine through innovative research and development. For more information, visit www.expressionedits.com.

Octopus Ventures, part of Octopus Investments, is one of the largest and most active venture capital investors in the UK and Europe. We're on a mission to invest in the people, ideas and industries that will change the world.

We back entrepreneurs from the first cheque their business receives, right through to IPO. We manage £2bn and are investing in more than 180 businesses, focusing on the companies solving three of the world's biggest problems: those building a sustainable planet, empowering people, and revitalising healthcare.

We know what it takes to build a successful business. We support founders through our strong teams, sector expertise and deep networks, using our people and talent to help them build a better tomorrow.

redalpine is the Swiss venture capital firm that empowers GameChangers. Founded in 2006, redalpine brings together financial investment, operational expertise, and a vast international network to help ambitious entrepreneurs transform their vision into a reality. With over €1bn in assets under management, the firm has backed some of Europe's most disruptive software and science companies, including N26, Taxfix, Inkitt, 9fin, Carvolution, vivenu, and Infinite Roots. redalpine has over 95 companies in its portfolio and invests Europe-wide from its offices in Zurich and Berlin. Find out more at www.redalpine.com.

