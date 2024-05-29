My Green Lab and Impact Laboratories Welcome Jennifer Edson as New CFO; Accelerating Their Shared Mission to Green Science

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / My Green Lab and its newly launched commercial subsidiary, Impact Laboratories, are proud to announce the appointment of Jennifer Edson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a distinguished background in finance and internal operations, Jennifer brings a wealth of experience to the My Green Lab and Impact Laboratories executive team. As CFO, Jennifer will provide crucial early-stage financial and operational leadership to accelerate their shared mission of bringing sustainability to science.

"Jennifer's depth of start-up finance expertise and proven executive leadership makes her an invaluable addition to our team," said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab. "Jennifer is one of the most respected start-up accounting leaders in the Pacific Northwest and her passion for developing scalable GAAP-compliant financial systems in a high-growth environment is the exact skill set we need to advance My Green Lab's and Impact Laboratories' mission as we scale."

Jennifer's career spans over three decades, during which she has garnered accolades for her adept leadership and problem-solving skills. As the former CFO of Plunk, an AI-driven real estate analytics company, and COO at Denali Founder Consulting, Jennifer has demonstrated her ability to navigate complex financial landscapes for early-stage technology companies while providing strategic executive leadership that fosters growth and innovation.

"My Green Lab's dedication to innovation and sustainability resonates deeply with me," said Jennifer. "The opportunity to merge my financial expertise with a commitment to environmental responsibility is both exciting and fulfilling. I am honored to join the team and help contribute to a more sustainable future within science."

As CFO, Jennifer will play a pivotal role in overseeing financial strategies and operations, ensuring alignment with My Green Lab's and Impact Laboratories' mission and programs and accurate reporting to investors and stakeholders.

"I am eager to collaborate with the talented team at My Green Lab that is already recognized as the global leader on sustainability in science. With $1.35 million in new equity funding received last month and at least another $1 million in the pipeline, we are poised for rapid growth," added Jennifer. "Together, we can accelerate the transition to sustainable labs at a global scale."

Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Iowa and is a licensed CPA in Washington State. Residing in the Pacific Northwest since 2007, she brings with her a deep appreciation for the environment and a commitment to promoting sustainable practices both personally and professionally.

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

About Impact Laboratories

Impact Laboratories, a subsidiary of My Green Lab, helps measure, certify, and verify labs around the world that are taking concrete steps to become more sustainable. The organization provides third-party verification and enterprise scale software tools that give the entire scientific community yet another reason to accelerate the journey to lab sustainability at a global scale. Working with labs in academia, commercial, and the biotech and pharma sectors, Impact Laboratories' goal is to scale up the world's most trusted green lab certification and tools.

