Electro Optic Systems (EOS) is a specialist defence company leveraging its optic technology within specific military applications, primarily remote weapons systems and maritime communications. It is benefiting from growth in global defence spend and, with its latest Counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS) capabilities, an increase in drone warfare. A new management team, an improved commercial focus and a broadening product portfolio should assist in winning a greater share of these markets, driving growth and profitability.

