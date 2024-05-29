Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.05.2024
WKN: 252092 | ISIN: US2283681060
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2024 | 14:38
Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Supports Successes in Europe

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Crown Holdings, Inc.
By Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle

Tomorrow is Earth Day and I wanted to share some good news!

The article below mentions 2 recent reports (see comments) from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The world installed 116 gigawatts of new wind power capacity in 2023 according to the GWEC, a 50% increase from 2022 making it the best year on record for new wind projects with China leading offshore and onshore wind installations followed by the US, Brazil and Germany.

According to the IEA, in 2023, China commissioned as much solar PV as the entire world did in 2022 and overall global annual renewable capacity additions increased by almost 50% to nearly 510 gigawatts in 2023, the fastest growth rate in the past two decades.

We however have a long way to go to achieve the COP28 target of tripling global renewable capacity by 2030, for which the IEA recommends better government policies and faster permitting procedures, investments in grid infrastructure, and more financing towards emerging economies.

Happy Earth Day!

https://www.euronews.com/green/2024/04/17/wind-energy-saw-record-growth-in-2023-which-countries-installed-the-most?utm_medium=email&utm_source=ted_talks_daily_newsletter&utm_campaign=daily&user_email_address=cdb87567c486c07d7e3299680ff5cab2

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

