WKN: A3EKUG | ISIN: US4327053090 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
29.05.24
15:32 Uhr
4,390 US-Dollar
-0,080
-1,79 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THARIMMUNE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THARIMMUNE INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
29.05.2024 | 14:38
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tharimmune, Inc.: Tharimmune to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, announces that management will be presenting at the 2024 BIO International Convention being held June 3-6, 2024 in San Diego.

The Company will be presenting at the convention and will hold 1x1 meetings with investors and industry leaders.

Event:

2024 BIO International Convention

Date:

Monday, June 3, 2024

Time:

1:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Location:

Company Presentation Theater 3

To schedule a meeting with the Company's management at the convention, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering system or contact Tirth Patel from LHA Investor Relations at tpatel@lhai.com.

About Tharimmune
Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for inflammation and immunology. The Company's lead clinical-stage asset, TH104 is known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritus or "uncontrollable itching" in PBC, a rare and orphan liver disease with no known cure. The Company's early-stage immunology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors, including PD-1, HER2 and HER3. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company's antibody discovery technology platform against these and other specified targets. For more information please visit: www.tharimmune.com.

Contacts:

Tharimmune, Inc.
ir@tharimmune.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@lhai.com
212-201-6614

SOURCE: Tharimmune, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.