Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2024) - Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) ("Brera Holdings" or the Company") and its subsidiary Busto Arsizio UYBA Volleyball welcomes three top National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) volleyball programs, the Universities of Minnesota, Tennessee, and two-time reigning national champion, Texas, to Busto Arsizio in the month of May.

UYBA Volley Hosts 3 Elite NCAA Women's Volleyball Teams

UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team that is a member of the Serie A1, one of the world's top professional leagues, is honored to host these teams for some very exciting volleyball friendlies (exhibition matches).

Dicey Perrine, Head of Brera's US Operations and former UCLA Volleyball MVP, commented, "Serie A1 is considered by many to be the top women's professional volleyball league in the world and NCAA volleyball is clearly the top developmental league, so we're excited to host these three prestigious Universities' volleyball teams."

Texas, the Two-time Reigning NCAA Champion, and UYBA Volley team photo

UYBA played its first friendly competitive matches against Minnesota, on May 23, where Arsizio won 4-0. Following the matches the two sides enjoyed an authentic Italian meal together, exchanged autographed jerseys, and took lots of photos to commemorate the event.

On May 28, two-time defending NCAA champions, University of Texas, beat UYBA Volley 3-1.

UYBA Volley will play the University of Tennessee on May 31, at 6:45 p.m. Central European Time.

Texas, the Two-time Reigning NCAA Champion, and UYBA Volley team photo

"Like UYBA Volley, these three US universities have top teams comprised of elite athletes and this is an opportunity for the Lombardy region and our squad to scout and host some potential future team members," said Brera Holdings CEO, Pierre Galoppi.

UYBA Volley and Texas Exchange Jerseys

UYBA Volley and Texas Exchange Jerseys

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a non-professional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Non-professional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and Brera FC hosted the 2023 finals at Milan's legendary San Siro Stadium. The 2024 FENIX Trophy finals were covered by ESPN. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024 the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi.

In May 2024 with a landmark decision the North Macedonian women's football association voted to assign all of the association's rights and property for a Strumica-based team now named Brera Tiverija to a joint stock company that is fully owned by Brera Holdings' subsidiary Brera Strumica. This marks the first time the association has allowed a for-profit company to operate a women's football team, and brings gender equity to the sport in Macedonia, with additional and needed resources now being available from Brera Holdings to develop the club.

Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

