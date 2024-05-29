Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units (RSU)

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 31 May 2024 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 94,484,714 shares (USD 944.847,14) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 3,589 shares (USD 35,89) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 94,488,303 shares (USD 944.883,03) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 170,30 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66