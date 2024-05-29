Atlantic City Electric Partners With El Pueblo UNIDO of Atlantic City on Community Workshops

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / The Atlantic City Electric chapter of OLE had the honor of being a sponsor at the Día del Niño festival in Atlantic City. We had a fantastic day volunteering alongside our community partners with El Pueblo Unido Of Atlantic City. Over 600 families attended the event where we were able to engage them with virtual reality experiences, STEM workshops, information about our Smart Energy Network and Energy Assistance programs. We're excited about future opportunities to connect with our communities.

Atlantic City Electric

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 572,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric , and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect . Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

