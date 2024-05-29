Cubic Defense: Cubic Awarded NAVAIR Contract to Provide Secure Live Virtual and Constructive Advanced Training Environment

Ensuring combat readiness for the warfighter: 'Train Like you Fight'

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Cubic Defense, the world's leading provider of advanced air combat training, is awarded a contract modification with Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to provide engineering support services for a demonstration in Guam, Valiant Shield '24.

Fighter pilots train as they fight with Secure Live Virtual and Constructive Advanced Training Environment (SLATE). U.S. Air Force Photo by Will Graver

"Cubic's SLATE technology injects synthetic entities and computer-generated forces to bring the realism of the pacin multi-domain high-end threat environment to the live cockpits and operator consoles," said Paul K. Averna, VP and GM, Advanced Training Solutions for Cubic Defense. "Tomorrow's fight will be different, and our Joint and Coalition operators deserve a fully vetted system that ensures combat readiness today."

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C51SR) solutions and is a& leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Advanced Training Environment | Cubic.

