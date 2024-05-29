Chinese battery manufacturer Svolt has cancelled plans to open a plant in the German state of Brandenburg. Meanwhile, its plans for cell production in Saarland, southwest Germany, continue to be delayed. From pv magazine ESS News site Chinese battery maker Svolt had plans in place to set up two manufacturing facilities in Germany but has now reassessed its location strategy. With that, it has also announced a stronger focus on catering to stationary storage demand in Europe in response to current market developments. As reasons for the move, the company cited the current highly volatile automotive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...